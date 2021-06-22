Grover Paul “Bud” Woolston, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2021. He was born October 19, 1932 in St. Paul, MINN., the son of Stacey Jay Woolston and Genevieve Edith Rohow. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1940, eventually settling in Riverside, where Bud learned his street smarts and got into his fair share of mischief.
On February 3, 1950, Bud joined the Army and started boot camp at Fort Ord near Monterey Bay, California. He was sent to machinist school at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where he learned his future trade. Bud was deployed to battle in Korea on Christmas Eve 1950 as a Private First Class.
He returned home from Korea on July 4, 1952 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG) on February 6, 1953. In 1957, Bud moved back to his birth state of Minnesota where he worked as a machinist. He started his own metal fabrications company in his garage in 1962. His company, Modern Tool, eventually grew to 285 employees at its facility in Coon Rapids. Bud sold the company in 2014 after 52 years in business. Bud was an avid sportsman.
His love for fishing and hunting started out of necessity; while others were suffering food shortages during WWII, his family always had “plenty of meat” thanks to his marksmanship skills. He traveled the world, joining multiple African safaris. Bud was very proud of his trophy collection and loved to tell tales of his adventures.
Bud is survived by his sister Mary Jo (Ed) Weston, brother John (Bridgett) Woolston, children Mark Woolston, Laura (Jorge) Alonso and Leslie (Merle Freeman) Woolston, grandchildren Ana, Jorge, Nicole, Hannah, Brandon & Carter, as well as countless friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Rowe, and eldest son William Jay Woolston. A paver stone has been laid in Bud’s name on the Walk of Honor at the Wahkon Veteran’s Park.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Veterans Club in Onamia; all are invited to share tales of Bud’s shenanigans. Donations to the Veterans Club preferred in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.