A.R.V. Van Rheenen

Two of my nieces had birthdays over the past week. And even though they’re not my kids, I’m sitting in a wave of ache mixed with pride, caught up in the memories of growing up with them and wondering where they’ll be as time inevitably passes.

One of them is my oldest niece. She’s the one who made me an aunt. It was on my 16th birthday that my sister called the family to reveal the good news. Eight short months later, the family was gathered in the hospital, waiting for the little girl to make her appearance. My sister gets annoyed when we recount this story – she didn’t want a bunch of family waiting for what ended up being hours. She wanted it to be her, her husband and the baby. Well, we were intrusive, and within a couple of hours after the baby was delivered, I was holding my beautiful, perfect niece.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.