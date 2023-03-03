Two of my nieces had birthdays over the past week. And even though they’re not my kids, I’m sitting in a wave of ache mixed with pride, caught up in the memories of growing up with them and wondering where they’ll be as time inevitably passes.
One of them is my oldest niece. She’s the one who made me an aunt. It was on my 16th birthday that my sister called the family to reveal the good news. Eight short months later, the family was gathered in the hospital, waiting for the little girl to make her appearance. My sister gets annoyed when we recount this story – she didn’t want a bunch of family waiting for what ended up being hours. She wanted it to be her, her husband and the baby. Well, we were intrusive, and within a couple of hours after the baby was delivered, I was holding my beautiful, perfect niece.
I couldn’t believe just how perfect she looked. I’m the first to say babies do not look all that pleasant when they’re fresh. But my niece was actually perfect. She was tiny and soft, so pink and aglow. I remember thinking on the way home that night how everything was different now. There had been changes in our lives as a family before, but nothing so momentous, so permanent as another life being introduced.
That summer, I got to watch my niece for a whole week. It was just me and her during the days. She did a lot of sleeping and taking advantage of her diaper situation. I watched a lot of movies and shows. I figured out a way to balance her on my shins with my knees bent and feet on the coffee table so she could watch what was on, too. (In hindsight, that sounds a little precarious – if my sister reads this, I’m sorry!)
My niece came with to drop me off my freshman year of college. Of course, she was just a little over one, so she doesn’t remember it. But I do. The morning we were getting ready to go, her parents ran out for a few last minute things, and I stayed behind to watch her. We played together, and then, in true little kid fashion, she tuckered out. She crawled on my chest, laid her head on my shoulder and just slept. I fell asleep too, but I remember being so in awe that such a thing could happen to me.
My sister was pregnant with number two at the time, and I had a hard time believing my heart could fit in another baby. But, magically, it happened. There was even more love to be shared and cherished and enjoyed.
And then number three came. That’s the other niece who just turned a year older this past week. The first time I got to hold her, I remember watching her older sisters tumbling with each other on the floor, true toddlers, and true sisters. As a person must, I admired the tiny toes of the youngest, and just how sweet her pudgy hands looked against my hand. I was a second semester sophomore in college by that point and met her while home on spring break.
My nieces are growing up. Much of their lives have been documented with cell phone pictures and videos, and while some may take issue with that reality, I am so thankful. Because of those pictures, I’ve gotten to help fill in my husband, who I wasn’t with when the girls were born. He’s only ever known them as full-fledged kids who sometimes act beyond their years. I see a picture and tell him about the funny things they said at that stage in their life, or remember a day something big happened. We get to laugh together over the videos I managed to get of funny moments, and I think maybe someday my nieces will be really thankful for getting a peek at what it was like when they grew up.
One of my favorite feelings in all the world is hearing them yell my name. I love walking up the steps of their porch, only to catch their eyes through the window. Almost certainly, I see them jump up, and I can hear through the door their squeals. They give the best hugs. And they definitely get cranky with me sometimes, but we work through those moments. I sometimes joke with my sister that it’s not a visit with me unless someone ends up in tears, although that’s improved over the years.
They’re coming to terms with the fact that I’m getting older, too. The oldest more than the other two has grown up with me – and there have been a lot changes in 11 years. I know we’re going to keep growing up and changing. It’s pretty great though that I’ll get to be in the front row cheering section in their lives just like they have been for me.
