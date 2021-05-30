The two Mille Lacs Raider boys who represent the paired Onamia and Isle golf squad this season closed out the regular schedule with two Great River Conference meets last week.
On a windy, Tuesday, May 18, Isle senior Teagen Haggberg turned in a round of 87 to earn second place honors among the over 30 boys who competed.
Haggberg’s round was good enough to hold on to the GRC lead in scoring average for the season.
The Raiders other male golfer, Tyler Bottema of Isle, shot 127.
At the Great River Conference Championship meet on May 20 at Rush Creek Golf Course near Rush City, Haggberg posted a round of 83, which was good enough for second place that afternoon, and earned him the title of Great River Conference MVP.
Haggberg earned his Medalist honors by finishing first in four of the six GRC meets this season, and averaging 84 per round on some tough courses and during some challenging weather.
The Braham Bomber girls team won the GRC team championship.
The Pine City Dragons boys team was crowned GRC champions.
