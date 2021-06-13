For the third time in his high school career, Isle senior Teagen Haggberg has earned a birth in the State Class A Golf Tournament.
Haggberg’s rounds of 81 and 77 placed him fifth among over 50 boys who competed in the Section 7A tournament staged at Giants Ridge Golf Course in Virginia.
Haggberg and team-mate Tyler Bottema were the only two golfers representing the Mille Lacs Raiders in the tournament. Bottema, a sophomore at Isle High, shot an opening round 117, which tied him for the final spot to continue the next day, but he lost that spot in a playoff.
Speaking about his top player, Raider’s coach Travis Turgeon said, “Teagen’s first round of 81 was very good considering the 10-20-mile-per-hour winds that day, making club selection extremely difficult. And his second-day round was a season-low score that included just 29 putts.”
Haggberg tees is up at the state meet on June 15 and 16 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
