With earlier scores of 86, 82, 83 and an 86 last Wednesday in a conference meet at Izatys Resort, Isle senior Teagen Haggberg, representing the Mille Lacs Raiders in golf, kept his lead in his quest to become the Great River Conference medalist of the year.
Haggberg has just two more GRC meets on the schedule.
Speaking of his best golfer, Raiders coach Travis Turgeon said, “Teagen’s round wasn’t his best round of the season, but it was enough to be the medalist by one stroke that day. He struggled a bit with his approach shots, but made up for it with his chipping and putting.”
Turgeon also had praise for his only other player on the squad, 10th-grader Tyler Bottema of Isle High.
“Tyler continues to be a consistent golfer for us. He shot a respectable 118 on a tough course which put him in the middle of the pack. He has shown a lot of improvement over the past few weeks,” Turgeon said.
