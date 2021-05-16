Isle High senior Teagen Haggberg is one of only two boys representing the Mille Lacs Raiders golf team this season.
Haggberg earned trips to the state tournament during his freshman and sophomore years, missed going last season due to the sport being aborted because of the pandemic issues, but this season he is not only got a three-peat date at state on his mind, but he has his sights set on winning medalist honors in the Great River Conference, an honor that goes to the golfer with the best scoring average throughout the season at GRC events.
Haggberg took another step closer to earning the title last week by turning in the lowest score in the GRC Invitational Izatys on May 5. His 18-hole score of 83 on the tough Izaty’s layout was the best among the over 35 boys who competed in the event and five strokes better than the second best score of the day.
The win was the second in a row for Haggberg, keeping him in the overall individual medalist lead in the conference.
The only other Raider taking part in the tourney was Tyler Bottema, who as a sophomore shot a 117. Raiders coach Travis Turgeon, spoke highly of his latest member to the Raiders team, saying, “Ty shot 10 strokes better than his last round, and to do that on such a tough course as Izatys is very impressive.” Mille Lacs was scheduled to play another GRC event, again at Izatys on May 12. Turgeon said he would enjoy seeing as many Raider fans as could make it to come out and cheer on Teagen and Tyler.
