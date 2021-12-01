GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
MISCELLANEOUS
Onamia Schools concerts: Onamia Schools will host three holiday concerts in December. The pre-K to fifth grade event will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The grades 6-8 concert will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. The grades 9-12 concert will follow, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Isle Schools schedule: One hour late start on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Winter break runs Dec. 22 through Dec. 31.
Onamia Schools schedule: Winter break runs Dec. 22 through Dec. 31.
Pickle ball teams wanted: Looking for pickle ball teams for winter fun & exercise at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin (507) 261-0560.
BINGO: Bingo started at Nitti’s Hunters Point on Oct. 6 and runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
Belles of Mille Lacs: Belles of Mille Lacs will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Wahkon Inn at noon. Reservations are required by Dec. 7. Call Jinny at 612-390-5309 or JoAnne at 320-676-8008 for reservations. All area women are welcome to attend.
Mille Lacs Historical Society: The Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 3 at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle at the corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Please contact millelacs.vous@gmail.com with any questions or issues.
Hunters Point Resort Santa and Toy Drive: Dec 11, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Please bring an unwrapped toy. Toy donations for Isle Elementary School.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting
The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch. Sub sandwiches will be provided. Please bring a side dish to share. Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required at the church.
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 304 Oak Street South. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Onamia NA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Grief Support Group: Thursdays beginning June 10 for 8 weeks, 1-2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome
• Caregivers Support Group: 3rd Tuesday of every month, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome.
