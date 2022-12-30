Anyone who knows anything about how small-town mayor-city council governments are run, realizes the person who is actually in charge of making things click is most often the town’s city clerk.
The three towns on the southern rim of Lake Mille Lacs are lucky to have competent, qualified clerks at work in their respective cities, including Jamie Hubbell of Isle, Karrie Roeschlein of Wahkon and Kathy McCullum of Onamia. In mid-January of 2023, McCullum will be retiring from her position in Onamia, a job she will have held over the past 22 years. Counting seven years as the city clerk of Wahkon, she has spent the better part of three decades serving the Mille Lacs area as a town clerk, and she no doubt has been a stabilizing influence on the governance of those communities.
Since taking her position as clerk of Onamia in 2000, McCullum worked with four different mayors including Larry Milton, Bob Mickus, Josh Willis and, for the past six years, Marge Agnew. “I think I had a good relationship with each Onamia mayor,” McCullum said. She speaks especially highly of her working relationship with Milton, saying they had their share of differences of opinion but also shared many laughs along the way. And she said that can be said of her dealings with Mickus, Willis and Agnew.
Nobody knows how good McCullum was at her job better than Hubbel and Roeschlein. “For the past eight years, I have been the city clerk in Isle, and since the first day I started that job, Kathy has given me support and guidance. I consider her my mentor,” claimed Hubbell.
As for Roeschlein, she said she feels fortunate that she had McCullum (who preceded her as Wahkon city clerk) to train her in. “She had such a background in this community both as a person involved in civic activities and in her work with the council.” Roeschlein added that “having her close by in Onamia was good because we were able to keep in touch with all that was happening in all our towns around the lake.”
And current Onamia mayor, Marge Agnew, said this about her city clerk: “We are going to miss her so much, especially because of the wealth of knowledge she has due to the fact she’s been working with city governments around Mille Lacs for nearly 30 years.”
Those around the big lake interested in celebrating McCullum’s storied career may plan on attending a party of sorts for Onamia’s retiring veteran city clerk on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at their city hall.
