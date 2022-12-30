Anyone who knows anything about how small-town mayor-city council governments are run, realizes the person who is actually in charge of making things click is most often the town’s city clerk. 

The three towns on the southern rim of Lake Mille Lacs are lucky to have competent, qualified clerks at work in their respective cities, including Jamie Hubbell of Isle, Karrie Roeschlein of Wahkon and Kathy McCullum of Onamia. In mid-January of 2023, McCullum will be retiring from her position in Onamia, a job she will have held over the past 22 years. Counting seven years as the city clerk of Wahkon, she has spent the better part of three decades serving the Mille Lacs area as a town clerk, and she no doubt has been a stabilizing influence on the governance of those communities. 

