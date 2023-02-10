Underwater walleye.jpg
Image courtesy of Bing

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

Have you ever wondered how fast fish grow? Common sense would say that they grow the fastest prior to maturing – kind of like humans. Once a fish reaches maturity, their growth slows down substantially. And like humans, some fish will only reach a certain length, while other fish of the same species will grow longer. Some will have a good size build and others will be slender their entire lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.