Have you ever wondered how fast fish grow? Common sense would say that they grow the fastest prior to maturing – kind of like humans. Once a fish reaches maturity, their growth slows down substantially. And like humans, some fish will only reach a certain length, while other fish of the same species will grow longer. Some will have a good size build and others will be slender their entire lives.
Like humans, it really comes down to genetics as to what fish is going to be the Shaquille O’Neal of fish, and who is going to be the Martin Short (pardon the pun). That is why catch and release is so important with trophy-size fish – these are the fish with superior genetics – and they can be few and far between, mainly due to harvest, depending on the fishery.
Steve Kubeny of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wrote a series of articles on how the DNR ages fish, and then with that can determine how fast they actually grow. This ultimately plays a big role in fisheries management decisions.
According to an article by Kubeny in the Daily Journal, “Fish grow at different rates depending on which part of the country and what type of lake they are living in. In general, fish in the southern parts of the country grow much faster than fish living in the northern part of the country. The growing season or the length of time that water temperatures are ideal for fish growth are longer the further south a fish lives. There is even a difference in growth rates between southern and northern Minnesota fish.”
Kubeny said that in Ottertail County (just east of Fergus Falls) fish only grow in the heat of the summer. Those months being June, July and August. “Once water temperatures begin to decline in September, fish growth stops and excess calories are preserved as fat for the long winter ahead instead of continued growth. In the spring, energy is spent on spawning instead of growth. With such a short window of opportunity for fish to grow, many anglers are surprised to find out how long it takes to produce a ‘keeper’ sized fish.”
The specific lake type that the fish lives in is a big factor too. Shallow fertile lakes warm up faster in the spring and fish in these bodies of water will grow faster. Conversely, deeper, less fertile lakes will take longer to warm up and therefore the fish will have a slower growth rate.
Walleye growth rates
Kubeny said, “Most gamefish species sexually mature at about the same age as anglers consider them ‘keepers.’” Of course keepers can be subjective depending on the angler.
He said, in Ottertail County, “walleyes are typically about six inches in length after their first year of growth. On average, a 14- to 15-inch walleye (one pound) is 4-5 years of age. A 20-inch walleye (three pounds) is usually 7-8 years of age. Walleyes in excess of 20 years of age have been documented in Otter Tail County.”
Sunfish and crappie growth rates
Kubeny said, “If there is one species of fish more popular than the walleye, it may be the family of sunfish or more specifically, the bluegill. In most lakes, bluegills don’t reach a ‘keeper’ size of seven to eight inches until they are six to eight years of age.
“Black crappies are also a popular game fish species, especially during the ice fishing season. Most anglers consider a 10-inch crappie a ‘keeper’ and, on average, a fish that long would be five to six years of age.”
Bass
Kubeny said, “Although bass are not routinely harvested by anglers, many anglers pursue them for their sport-fighting ability. A 14- to 15-inch bass (two pounds) is on average five to six years of age. A 20-inch bass (five pounds) is approximately 10 to 12 years of age.”
Northern pike
Kubeny said, “Northern pike are also a sought after sportfish, especially by spearing during the ice fishing season. Northern pike typically reach an average length of 25 inches (four pounds) at four to five years of age. A 34-inch pike (10 pounds) is eight to 10 years of age.
Catch and release works
So one can see again why catch and release is so important. If it takes that long just to grow an average keeper-size panfish, think of how long it takes to grow a trophy sunfish or crappie. These are the superior genes that will help fuel the future of whatever lake they were caught from. If they are removed for a simple meal of fish or for mounting purposes (graphite replicas are a great option) that will sooner than later be detrimental to that fishery.
That is the reason the DNR puts special regulations in place on many lakes – it’s because anglers are over-harvesting a certain size fish and putting the lake in jeopardy of either losing too many spawning size fish, or too many large genetically superior fish.
Muskie and lake sturgeon
These species are really thought of as sportfish and are generally not harvested. Kubeny said, “Muskies can reach lengths of 50 inches or more, which typically takes 15-20 years. Lake sturgeon don’t sexually mature until they are 20-25 years of age, and will have attained a length of 50-60 inches or greater at that point.”
Now that you are armed with all this age information, the next time you catch a fish you can probably guesstimate how old it is, and what it took for that fish to attain its size as well based on the fishery. And maybe that will help you make a more informed decision on whether it is going to be tablefare, going on the wall, or simply released back in the lake to spawn and further help the fishery. And remember, if you plan to release the fish, handle it carefully and quickly – don’t let it flop on the floor of the boat. Give the fish the best chance for survival with best handling practices. If you’re going to keep the fish, how you handle the fish doesn’t matter because it’s going to end up in the pan or on the wall anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.