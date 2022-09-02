I just got back from my sixth visit to the great state of Alaska, and I can unequivocally tell you I can’t wait to go back again. My first visit was in 2002, and other than a few more stores here and there in the little town of Soldotna, thankfully, not much has changed as far as development goes.
Soldotna is 147 miles from Anchorage and is located on the Kenai peninsula. The town sits on the banks of the world famous Kenai River. Every salmon in that river passes under the bridge in town on the way up the river for their annual spawning run – which is surreal to think about.
The Kenai River is 82 miles long and starts from the glacially fed Kenai Lake and drains the central portion of the Kenai Peninsula. The river also flows through Skilak Lake on its way to the Cook Inlet of the Pacific Ocean. The Kenai is one of the most popular major salmon producing rivers in AK, mainly due to its accessibility.
There are essentially two main (and most popular) salmon runs each year. The first one happens around mid-June and the second run happens near mid-July and into August. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) during large runs of reds (sockeye) one million fish will find their way up the river to spawn on an annual basis.
The first three trips we went in early June for the first run (2002, 2008 and 2012). Back in those days the fishing for king salmon (chinook) was amazing – especially on the first two trips. By 2012 it was slim pickens and even the Kenai River was catch and release only due to the low numbers of kings coming up the Kenai River.
The ADFG is on top of exactly how many fish are coming up the rivers at any given time. The counting is done with sonar, so each fish that is counted is an actual fish - unlike lakes like Mille Lacs that use angler surveys instead of actual fish.
You can go online and see the daily counts on any given day or year to get a better idea of when you might want to go.
Our first trip was nothing short of amazing for the big three species, those being kings. reds and halibut. It was an absolute trifecta for my dad and me. We brought home a load of all of the above to feast on for many months.
That year it was even clear weather for the flight, and the last couple hours were flying over nothing but uninhabited mountains – it’s amazing and hopeful to see that much wilderness still undisturbed by humankind.
On that particular trip, we scheduled three guided trips throughout the week. The first was a float trip down the Kasilof river for kings. We had been bank fishing the Kasilof on our own and catching a few kings so we were excited to get out in a boat and fish some water that we couldn’t reach from shore.
Well, excitement turned to regret after a couple hours without a bite. Then, to add insult to injury we drifted by the shore area we had been fishing on our own only to watch a number of anglers battling kings! As beautiful as the scenery was, needless to say, we couldn’t get out of that boat fast enough to get back to catching fish from shore.To the guide’s credit, we did catch a red right at the end of the trip, so it wasn’t completely fruitless.
Halibut
The next trip was a halibut trip out on the Cook Inlet out of Ninilchik. Halibut fishing is something every angler should experience at least once in their lifetime. And the meat you walk away with is simply delicious. Of all the charters we’ve been on through the years, the halibut charter has been the most consistent as far as filling limits.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lot of work. You’ll be fishing anywhere from 175 to over 300 feet deep using three to five pound weights depending on the depth. So even reeling up for a bait check can be exhausting, muchless battling a nice halibut all the way to the surface. But it really is well worth the effort.
The views on the Cook Inlet are absolutely stunning as the west side is nothing but mountain range after mountain range.
Normally these trips are scheduled on the tides, with the best fishing being in between tides - when they’re changing. It’s amazing to watch your line out at a 45 degree angle when the tide is running hard and then slowly watch it go vertical as the tide switches. It’s in between the tides - when you can fish vertically - that is when the fishing is the best.
The third trip was an incredible fly in trip across the Cook Inlet for kings in a small river. As beautiful as the flying scenery and the river was, it was a bust for kings, and we went back to catching them on our own on the Kasilof.
All equipment is usually included on guided trips.
King fishing
There were two specific patterns that worked for us on those first couple trips. In 2002 it was the “flip and drift” with a yarn fly and a 5/0 hook. Essentially, you strip off around 15 feet of line and that is what you flip out and do a short drift with. You don’t do any actual casting and the only reeling that is done is after you hook a fish.
At the end of the drift you’ll want to make an aggressive sweep of the rod to finish it off before flipping it out again and repeating. Just watching the people around you (especially the ones catching fish) will be a big learning experience. Also, if you’re struggling to catch a fish don’t be afraid to swallow your pride and politely ask a person that’s catching fish what it is they’re exactly doing. Most are willing to share their knowledge.
Unlike the reds, the kings are actually biting your offering. So the strike will feel a lot like a walleye bite on a jig. A slight tap is all it is and you’ll want to set the hook. If you don’t, the fish will likely spit it out and you may never even have known the bait was in their mouth. So concentration - like in most fishing - is key.
The “hold” is another popular way to fish kings we learned about on our second trip when we were struggling to catch fish doing the flip and drift. To fish the hold technique, You’re essentially bottom fishing, so you have to have enough weight to “peg” your rig to the bottom. It consists of a barrel slip sinker and a three to five foot leader and again a 5/0 hook and yarn.
The hold technique works best in deeper areas or holes in the river. The specific area we were fishing had a distinct riffle (rapids) of shallow water that spilled into a deeper hole behind it. You simply cast the rig out in a likely area and let it tumble until it comes to a rest out in front of you or slightly downstream, then tighten the line slightly against the sinker. If it doesn’t stop, add more weight until it does.
The key is to keep the bait pinned to the bottom until a fish comes and grabs it. Once again it will be a tick, or sometimes the fish will actually lift your sinker off the bottom and the line will begin to move downstream - either way, set the hook hard. This technique is a lot less “aerobic” than the flip and drift, but be prepared to stand in the river for extended periods of time waiting for a bite.
Long lining is the last way we learned how to catch kings on our third trip because - you guessed it - neither the flip or the hold was working. Every trip is a big learning experience to try to figure out what is working at that particular time.
Long lining is similar to flipping, but uses a very long leader (10-12 feet) and can be cumbersome to cast. But the idea is the longer the leader, the bigger the “sweep or swing” you get as the bait makes its way around to the end of the drift. This is usually where you’ll feel the bite.
The old timer on the bank that I talked to about how he was fishing this technique (because he was catching more fish than anyone else) told me “The swing is the thing, and the tug is the drug” words to live by when river fishing.
See part two in next week’s edition of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.