Last week the Mille Lacs Messenger ran part one of this story and talked about the changes and the history the author had experienced over the years of fishing halibut and king salmon in Alaska.
Part two will pick up with more king salmon fishing along with Sockeye salmon (reds) and fishing and exploring Alaska in general.
Gearing up for king salmon
We used spinning gear on the first trip, but there are a couple problems with that outfit. First, there is a distinct possibility of twisting the line up if you reel against the drag while fighting a fish. These are big fish and will take out a lot of drag on their runs. We caught them well into the 20 pound range, so they will test your tackle.
The second problem – at least for me – was my drag on my reel was literally burned out and not functioning by the end of the week from so many big fish. So the next trip we went to baitcasting outfits where line twist is not an issue.
Our set up at the time consisted of 20-pound main line and 40-pound leaders to the 5/0 hook and yarn fly. Split shot was used for weight and the number depended on how fast and how deep the stretch of river was that we were fishing. The key is to be very close to the bottom, but not dragging or snagging making it difficult to detect the subtle bite. An eight to nine foot medium heavy rod (two-piece for traveling) will do the trick.
Float trips for kings
As of late, the king salmon population has been struggling and numerous regulations have been put in place depending on the season and situation. But if the season is open when you are there, a float trip down the world famous Kenai River should be on your list.
All equipment will be included, so it’s a very relaxing way to float down the river, take in the beautiful scenery, and hopefully tangle with a big king (the world record was caught out of the Kenai in 1985 and weighed an astonishing 97 pounds). When allowed, spawn sacks are the ticket. But if it’s artificial only, there are a number of plugs that can get the job done as well. If you plan on fishing kings, you will need an additional king stamp along with your license.
Red salmon fishing
Red salmon are a blast because there are usually good numbers of fish to be had. On the June trips it was a little trickier to get the timing of the run down and we only hit it once real good of the three trips in June. On that occasion we found them in the Russian River located about an hour from Soldotna (back towards Anchorage).
On the last two trips (2019 and 2022) we went for the second run in July, both times we hit the run good and brought home as many reds as we wanted to clean and pack. July is a larger run for the reds than June and seems to be more predictable to hit.
The thing about reds is they don’t actually bite the bait, they’re on a mission to get upstream and spawn. So you have to snag them in the mouth area. It’s easier than you might think. What happens is the fish are opening and closing their mouth constantly when they breathe as they’re swimming upstream, and there’s so many fish that the line ends up going through their mouth, and that’s why the hard sweep is required at the end of every drift, because most of the time that’s when you’ll hook them.
Gearing up for reds
For the red fishing you can use the same gear as for the kings, but on the last couple July trips for reds only we used fly gear. It consisted of a four piece number nine weight rod, good size reel and matching weight fly line transitioning to a 20 pound test mono leader. There are a number of rigs that will work for reds, it’s a matter of preference.
On the business end of the line there are a variety of set-ups. Probably one of the most popular is the Russian River fly that you can find online or in most Alaskan tackle shops. Another popular one is a 4/0 Octopus hook (standard J hook) with a piece of yarn on it, although some anglers prefer that hook in smaller sizes (personal preference). A circle hook can be substituted as well in a variety of sizes but is fished a little differently then the J hook.
With the circle hook, you don’t want to make the big sweep move at the end of the flip and drift. When the circle hook goes in a fish’s mouth, the fish will just “be on” – so hang on to the rod tight.
With the Octopus hook, you’ll want to make the sweep move at the end on every cast, so if the line is through a fish’s mouth, the sweep move will set the hook and the fish will be on.
Fishing etiquette
Just about everywhere you go there will be other anglers – it’s Alaska and there will be people there from all over the world. So some patience will be required in the popular fishing areas. Just finding a place to fish can sometimes require a wait or a walk to a less busy area of the river, so be prepared for that.
If someone upstream of you hooks up with a fish, reel in as quickly as possible and be prepared to take a couple steps back to get out of the way. Salmon are runners and jumpers and will easily tangle up with other lines unless they’re pulled out of the way. Yelling fish-on will also alert the people around you to do the same. This will up your odds of landing the fish before it gets tangled in someone else’s line.
Also keep a fairly tight drag while fishing the reds. If fought correctly, they should not take out too much line and therefore that will make them much easier to land and the people around you will appreciate it, versus having to make a bunch of people get out of your way because your drag is too light and the fish has stripped out line and is taking you downstream.
Fish handling, packing and shipping
Bring a knife and some bags with you on the river as you will be cleaning your fish right there at the public cleaning stations. Normally we would just filet the fish and leave the rib bones in and the processor will take it from there.
Vacuum sealing and freezing is done at most camps (some free, some pay) or you can bring your fish to the many processors in town. When you’re ready to fly back home, go to the grocery store and buy the appropriate size fish box, pack it up, and check it like a normal bag (just keep it under 50 pounds to avoid extra fees at most airlines). Don’t worry about ice or anything, all those frozen fish will be fine for almost 24 hours. But I would still unpack them into your freezer as soon as you get home.
Alaskan Cruise
In 2018 I was fortunate enough to go on an Alaskan cruise. We took the “interior” route that started in Seattle and made stops in Victoria, B.C., Ketchikan, Juneau (the capitol) and Skagway. Each stop had unique attractions and side tours that were available.
Literally the sky was the limit as far as side trips. From dog sledding, helicopter bear viewing, fly in fishing trips, glacier viewing and more planes, trains, bikes, boats and automobiles to take you to the amazing sites each area had to offer. Or, you could simply get off the ship and walk around on your own. And the views are absolutely stunning throughout the entire cruise (if the weather is clear).
Alaska truly is the last frontier, and from what I’ve seen of it, it will hopefully stay that way for a long, long time. So if you love the outdoors, and everything that comes with it, Alaska should be on your bucket list of trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.