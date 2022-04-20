Hundreds of parents, grandparents and children attended the annual Community Easter Egg Fun Day staged at Onamia High School on Saturday, April 16. Children from ages one through 10 were invited to hunt for candy, visit over a dozen game stations with a chance to win prizes, stop by to visit several Easter Bunnies, eat a Bunny Lunch courtesy of the Onamia Lions Club and return to the OHS gym for a chance to win one of over 70 prizes donated by local businesses and citizen patrons. The event was sponsored by the Onamia Area Civic Association and the Onamia Lions Club. 

