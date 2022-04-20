Onamia Civic Association members Carrie Vesel, Virgil Wind and Jen Larson stood in front of over 70 prizes, including six bikes and over 50 Easter baskets, that were to be given away at the Fun Day event.
Nine-year-old Aubree Meyer had some fun poking Easter Bunny in the nose
Five-year-old Amanda Bugg enjoyed her time finding candy on the OHS gym floor.
Two-year old Ella Pederson of Isle was filling her Easter bags with candy
Five-year-old Aubrey Parsons was busy picking up candy during the candy hunt.
Hundreds of parents, grandparents and children attended the annual Community Easter Egg Fun Day staged at Onamia High School on Saturday, April 16. Children from ages one through 10 were invited to hunt for candy, visit over a dozen game stations with a chance to win prizes, stop by to visit several Easter Bunnies, eat a Bunny Lunch courtesy of the Onamia Lions Club and return to the OHS gym for a chance to win one of over 70 prizes donated by local businesses and citizen patrons. The event was sponsored by the Onamia Area Civic Association and the Onamia Lions Club.
