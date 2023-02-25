A friend recently left me a desperate 10-minute voice message. She is a foster mom from another state whom I met in a Facebook support group. She is just a few steps away from signing adoption papers for her 13-year-old foster daughter. When I saw that the message was 10 minutes long, I knew it meant my friend and her daughter were having a difficult day; we had been through a few rough days together, and often reached out to one another to share the challenges and the joys.

The message went something like this: “Cherie, I completely lost my cool today. We were having such a good week! I even treated her to ice cream and we had incredible one-on-one time. Then the next day – today – she’s acting out again and displaying aggressive behavior. I yelled at her, and I’m not proud of that. Sometimes I think God selected the wrong person. Sometimes I fall asleep hoping I don’t wake up the next morning because I’m too weak for this.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.