Area residents, property owners, and visitors are invited to learn how they can help preserve the water quality of Mille Lacs Lake at the Healthy Land, Healthy Lake Expo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-noon. This drop-in event will be at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 Hwy. 47 North, Isle.
The expo will offer attendees four interactive activities:
• Connect with others who care about lakeshore stewardship. Be inspired by what your neighbors are doing on their properties to preserve the lake’s health. Participants in the COMPASS land stewardship program and anyone else who is interested are invited to gather at 10 a.m. to mingle, exchange experiences and be inspired by one another.
• Obtain native plants for use on your landscape.It’s not too late to plant! Learn from experts what plants you can use to beautify your property while making it attractive to birds, butterflies and wildlife. You can immediately apply the knowledge at the MNL plant truck which will be offering a selection of plants chosen just for this area. You can save time and money by ordering a plant kit early through this special MLLWMG event link: https://bit.ly/hlhl2021. Pick out a pre-made kit suitable for your particular growing situation, or build your own kit from a choice of options.
• Exchange your lead tackle for a non-toxic alternative. Bring in your old lead-based tackle, which will be disposed of properly, and offer you free samples (while supplies last) of tackle made with alternative materials. Lead tackle is deadly for loons and other wildlife and is toxic to handle, especially for children.
• View the latest techniques in managing aquatic invasive species.
Learn about the impact of invasive species already present in Mille Lacs Lake and about other species that threaten its waters. You’ll also see a demonstration of a recently introduced boat-cleaning setup that’s starting to make appearances at Mille Lacs boat landings.
Visit www.MilleLacsWatershed.org for further details.
This event will be held primarily outdoors and will follow CDC COVID-19 guidance.
