Area residents, property owners, and visitors are all invited to learn how they can help preserve the water quality at a free event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 Highway 47 North, Isle.

The Healthy Land, Healthy Lake Expo will offer many opportunities to connect with the lake, the land, and one another: 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.