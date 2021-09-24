The Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group held their 2021 “Healthy Land, Healthy Lake” Expo at McQuoid’s Resort in Isle on Saturday, September 18. Attendees could buy native shoreline plants, exchange lead-based fishing tackle for samples of non-lead tackle, see a demonstration of the new, portable, boat-cleaning stations that the Mille Lacs Band DNR plans to make available at some public access areas, and learn about programs that promote the health of the watershed and the communities that live in it and enjoy it.
Participants of COMPASS, a land stewardship project which supports lakeshore property owners who want to, as member Margaret Vos explained, “take charge of the lakeshore to protect it and restore it to a more natural state.” People met to share their success stories and discuss how to address ongoing challenges. COMPASS promotes the use of rain barrels, the development of lakeshore buffer zones of native plantings, and the installation of rain gardens to catch run-off water and filter it on its way to the lake.
Some members of COMPASS, such as John Pearson, marked out an area 20 feet back from the shore, and, as he said, “Just stopped mowing.” Some, such as Guy Haglund, have worked on controlling invasive plants without the use of herbicides that could damage the wildlife that occupy and visit his property. Others, such as Margaret Vos and her husband, planted for “constant bloom” and to preserve a view of the lake. Still others, such as Jack and Marilyn Pearson, have gone on to develop a series of lovely rain gardens in strategic areas of their property on Smith Lake.
All have reaped the benefits of their work – witnessing reduced erosion and an increase in the number of birds and butterflies that enjoy their shorelines. Jake Janski, chair of the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District, explained that native plants hold the shoreline because of their extensive root systems (four to fifteen feet deep versus two to six inches for turf grass). Native plantings do take time to establish themselves. Marilyn and Jack Anderson remembered that in the first two years of their project they asked themselves, “Why did we do this?” Now, Marilyn says, “It’s just gorgeous.”
As Susan Shaw, Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District Administrator, reminds the group, “Remember the Ugly Duckling.”
The discussion was attended by Carrie Ruud, Minnesota State Senator who represents District 10 and who chairs the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee. She listened to participants’ stories and encouraged the group to publicize their accomplishments so that, as she puts it, “We can show voters that we used the [Legacy] money wisely in order to renew it.”
Members of the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Group also ran a tackle exchange table where people could bring in their old, lead-based tackle and receive a sample of lead-free tackle courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Get the Lead Out campaign.
Lead is toxic to many water birds such as loons, eagles, and swans who sometimes eat fish with ingested or attached tackle. It is a particular problem for loons who swallow pebbles as grit to aid their digestive process, and who often confuse lead sinkers for these pebbles.
Get the Lead Out is funded by money from the settlement following the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Since the Gulf of Mexico is a primary overwintering site for the common loons who make our Minnesota lakes their home, and the population was adversely affected by the spill, the MPCA was awarded money to carry out this loon protection program. The lead tackle collected is weighed, reported to the MPCA, and brought to hazardous waste disposal sites.
The Mille Lacs Lake watershed area includes parts of Mille Lacs County, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, and the tribal lands of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The Healthy Land, Healthy Lake Expo is a great opportunity to meet and join with people who are working to make this area a healthier, more beautiful, more vibrant place for all of us to live in and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.