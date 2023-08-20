The Raider volleyball coaching staff hosted an engaging youth camp in June welcoming all girls’ grades K-6 from Isle and Onamia. The Raider volleyball program is well positioned for continued excellence and remarkable success with the number of young stars showcased in this picture.
Head coach Marcia Balder extended a warm invitation to her accomplished alumni volleyball players, several of whom have excelled in college volleyball, to return to the gym and engage in spirited competition against the Raiders. The evening was filled with excitement and intense competition. The alumni game has become an eagerly anticipated tradition that we eagerly await every summer, and this year was no exception. It was a night of fun, camaraderie, and reminiscing as past and present players came together to showcase their skills and love for the game.
The Mille Lacs Raider Volleyball team spiked into action with some of the hottest events in the state challenging prominent teams this summer. At the highly competitive St. Cloud State Team Camp, the Raiders showcased their extraordinary prowess, prevailing over formidable adversaries such as Jordan, Rocori, Little Falls, Sauk Rapids, and St. Cloud Tech. With every serve, pass, set, and spike, they left onlookers mesmerized by their skillful play and unwavering team synergy. The players were honored with receiving new shirts and volleyballs.
Photos submitted
Photos submitted
Those who pay attention to the local high school sports scene are often left to wonder why and how some sports programs compete well year after year and others do not.
There is no easy answer to that question since there so many variables that come into play when trying to field successful athletes and teams — variables such as quality of coaching staffs, quality of gifted athletes, support from schools and communities, dedication by athletes to a given sport and just plain tradition, to name a few.
