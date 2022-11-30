Starting with football, volleyball and cross-country, Isle and Onamia High Schools entered their second school year this fall as combined teams in all varsity sports, except trap-shooting.
The two schools also combined in several other extra-curricular activities, including pep band, speech and one-act plays. Below, is a brief summary of the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity football, volleyball and cross-country seasons.
*Volleyball - Following last season’s overall record of 14-14 and a second place finish in the Great River Conference, the Mille Lacs Raiders fielded a varsity volleyball team of 11 veteran players in 2022, looking to improve on last years record. And they did that in grand style this past fall. The varsity team this fall which included two seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and one ninth-grader, completed one of the best overall seasons in the nearly five-decade history of the sport in both Isle and Onamia High Schools. The Raiders, a combined team of Onamia and Isle High athletes, were consistently ranked in the top 20 teams among the 157 Class A volleyball teams in the state and at one time were ranked as high as number eight. They finished the season with an overall record of 24-6, with two of those losses coming against Pine River/Backus and two others against Rush City — both teams who ended up qualifying for the state volleyball tournament at season’s end. Because of an odd rule in the Great River Conference where some teams wind up playing each other twice and some only once, Mille Lacs lost just once to Rush City and Pine City in conference play, but both losses were worth two points in the standings resulting in the Raiders having to settle for third place among the seven teams in the GRC.
Following the regular season, Mille Lacs geared up for the section tournament, and were among the four teams of the 19 in Section 5A to be seeded first in each of the four pods in the tourney. With wins over East Central, Hill City and Sebeka, the Raiders qualified for the Section 5A championship round with the winner punching a ticket to the state tournament. This was the first time in the history of both Isle or Onamia that their volleyball teams earned a berth in the finals of section play. In a valiant effort, the Raiders lost 3-1 to Pine River-Backus and took home the handsome Section 5A runner-up trophy.
As for next season, the Raiders are losing to graduation two key members of the 2022 team: libero Abby Biniek and setter Ashley Rogers, both of whom were among the best at their positions in the conference. However, the Raiders will be returning two outstanding hitters in junior Ashley Strang of Onamia and Isle sophomore Jenna Carlson who consistently led their team in kills. So, Mille Lacs will be looking to replace their libero and setter, possibly with Rogers younger sister Ava and maybe Annah Ludwig at libero, and hoping to add hitting power from the remainder of the squad, including Katlyn Schoeck, Brooklyn Orazem, Paige Strecker, Mallory VanBuskirk and Brianna Nayquonabe.
*Football - It was an inauspicious second year of pairing for the Mille Lacs Raiders football team, who turned in a winless season (0-9) and were outscored, on average, 47-6. But a perusal of the 30-man roster at season’s end showed just how young this squad was, which may have accounted for their tough year on the gridiron. The 30 men included just four seniors (several of whom did not suit up early on because of injury), six juniors (many of whom had little previous experience in the sport), and the 20 freshman and sophomores. With those numbers, the Raiders coaching staff agreed the best avenue to take for this season was to field what they through were the best athletes at each position, which meant they would be starting sometimes five to six underclassmen at various offensive and defensive positions. With that decision, the coaches knew their team was going to take their lumps, but they were betting on those underclassmen gaining experience which they hope will transfer to improved competitiveness in the coming years. With a freshman quarterback and two freshmen running backs, and young men in the offensive and defensive lines, the team basically were out-manned most nights on the field. But anyone who watched this bunch of athletes during September and October saw two things: the young players were gradually showing improvement, and, more importantly, they did not give up, even when being beat up as they were in most contests. A typical scenario in most games was this: the opposing team built a huge lead by half-time, but during the second half, when the clock was set to running time and the Raiders would be playing the other teams second or third string players Mille Lacs held its own on offense and defense. Why? Because they were competing against players their own grade, size and experience levels. So, next season all eyes will be on those freshmen and sophomores who will be sophomores and juniors in the fall of 2023.
*Cross-country - A small number of young runners who took part in the on the 2022 Mille Lacs Raiders girls cross-country program under long-time coach Jeff Walz found success in many ways competing, not as a varsity team, but mostly at the junior high and junior varsity level. The five members of the squad each achieved at their individual level and, a few showed signs of great things to come in the near future for the Raiders. Two young girls especially — Isle eighth-grader Abby Skogen and Onamia ninth-grader Liz Schleis — came forward with outstanding seasons, each placing among the top 10 in every race they ran. At season’s end, Walz hosted an awards program of sorts and paid tribute to the team with a list of his top 10 highlights of the 2022 season. #1 — Freshman Liz Schleis earning all-conference honorable mention running in the varsity race at the GRC championships; #2 — Eighth-grader Abby Skogen placing first in five of the 10 junior high races in which she ran; #3 — Liz and Abby finishing in the top 10 of every race in which they competed; #4 — Liz won three junior varsity races; #5 — Liza was awarded team MVP and Most Improved; #6 — Liz set eight Mille Lacs course records and Abby six on course they ran on this fall; #7 — The team watched OHS and Raiders cross-country alum and state qualifier Molly Saboo run in a college race as a freshman for Bemidji State University, where she set a personal best time for her young college career so far; #8 — Abby won the GRC Junior High race. #9 — Abby and Liz earned “Iron Man” awards for running in every scheduled race this fall; and #10 — Kylie Litz and June Schleis shared the “Sisterhood of Pain” award for running while injured.
