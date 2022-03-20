With two of the three seasons of high school sports completed, how have things worked out with the pairing of all sports among Isle and Onamia High Schools?
First, consider the results of the two teams — cross-country and wrestling — that were paired long before this season.
This fall, although not being able to field a complete girls cross-country team at any level, the buzz around the conference and section was one stand-out young lady — Onamia senior Molly Saboo who, for the second year in a row, turned in one of the finest individual performances the area has ever seen in this grueling sport. Saboo dominated the Great River Conference and earned an entrance in the state Class A meet by finishing in the top 10 at the Section 5A meet.
As for the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team, they won the Great River Conference title by running the table against each of their GRC opponents, and one of the biggest number of athletes (39) competing grades 7-12. Individually, Isle’s outstanding ninth-grader, Zach Remer, qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row and again medaled by placing fourth among the 16 boys in his weight class.
The other two teams — volleyball and football — competing this fall in their first year as combined Isle/Onamia squads, had mixed reviews.
There was little doubt, Isle or Onamia going it alone may have had a tough time fielding a complete varsity team in the 9-man football this season, since Isle had no wins last season and Onamia just one. Pairing thrust the Raiders into the 11-man format, and the young men produced one win — the total for both teams last fall. So, one might say the results were the same in pairing as they were last year.
And the varsity volleyball team turned in a respectable season. Onamia won the conference in the fall of 2020 and Isle had just one win to show for their efforts. Combined this season, the Raiders were in contention for the conference championship throughout the first part of the season, before injuries to key players set them back. Even with all the adversity, the team finished with an overall record of 13-13.
Then came the winter sports of girls and boys basketball, taking the floor for the first time as Mille Lacs Raiders.
The numbers showed that, if the two schools were to each field a boys team, they may have not won a game (except of course against each other) As it turned out, the new Raiders won just twice, and finished the season with an overall record of 2-25.
The girls combined team fared a bit better, finishing the season with a record of 6-21 — around the same combined number of wins as the two teams turned in last season going it separately. The lady Raiders varsity team had just one senior from each school who lasted the entire winter, and it is hard to win with that lack of experience.
But with the return of so many underclassmen who gained lots of varsity action this winter, Mille Lacs may be more competitive in 2022-23.
