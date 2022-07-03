A memorial flag and flag pole in memory of the late Macen Haggberg flew in the background as 2022 senior pitcher-catcher Daniel Miller threw for the Mille Lacs Raiders this spring. The flag pole was donated by Macen’s parents in memory of this IHS 3-sport athlete and grad who died in a car accident soon after graduation a few years back.
*Always fun to hear from 1990 Onamia High grad Cliff Hamilton (see picture, below right, who for the past 20 years has traveled the world helping build golf courses. Hamilton, who owns and operates a “shaping business where he is adept at moving dirt and “shaping” golf holes to the order of noted course architects such as Jack Nicklaus, is in demand world-wide. He is back in Minnesota where he just finished work on a Nicklaus course called Bear Path, and he is scheduled to do some work on Interlachen Golf Course in Edina, one of the most exclusive courses in the United States.
Cliff is he son of the late Harold Hamilton and his Harold’s wife Diana.
*Speaking of Onamia High grads doing well: 1980 alum Dwight Linn has built quite a reputation in the Phoenix, Arizona area as one of the best saxophone instructors in that state. He has a little over 25 students, many of whom have risen to the highest echelon of sax players in the state. Linn started his career as a bari sax player in the OHS concert, marching, pep and stage bands back when he attended OHS in the 1970s.
•Congratulations to Sam Hebeisen, who as just an 8th-grader starting year-long on the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team, led the team in batting and was one of two Raiders named to the Great River Conference All-Conference team. Speaking about his young phenom, Mille Lacs baseball coach Tyler Soderstrom said, “It is very rare that an 8th-grader earns All-Conference honors, but Sam sure earned it this season with the way he hit and his ability to get on base.
