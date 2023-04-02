Fall Sports Review

*There is an old saying in sports that “records are meant to be broken.” But many thought that the career record number of points (5,060) put up by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman back in 2013, would be one milestone that would be hard to beat. Enter two freshman guards, Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby Ironton, who midway through their ninth-grade basketball season were poised to be the youngest players to score 2,000 career points. As profiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Feb. 7, Oehrlein, with 1,830 and Greenway with 1,826 and both averaging over 30 points per game, were on pace to eclipse the 2,000-point mark before seasons end. So, look out for Dahlman’s record. At the pace these two are scoring, Dahlman’s seemingly out-of-reach record many be in jeopardy.

