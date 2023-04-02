Trumpeters Svea Carlson, a senior at Onamia High and Alaina Larson, an OHS alum, played a big part in making the Mille Lacs Raiders pep band among the best in the Great River Conference this past school year.
On display at East Central High School is a high school basketball jersey worn by one of that school’s most famous alumnus, NBA Hall of Famer Vern Mikkelsen, who played for and graduated from then Askov High, before the school merged with Sandstone.
Photos by Bob Statz
The wall of fame
*There is an old saying in sports that “records are meant to be broken.” But many thought that the career record number of points (5,060) put up by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman back in 2013, would be one milestone that would be hard to beat. Enter two freshman guards, Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby Ironton, who midway through their ninth-grade basketball season were poised to be the youngest players to score 2,000 career points. As profiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Feb. 7, Oehrlein, with 1,830 and Greenway with 1,826 and both averaging over 30 points per game, were on pace to eclipse the 2,000-point mark before seasons end. So, look out for Dahlman’s record. At the pace these two are scoring, Dahlman’s seemingly out-of-reach record many be in jeopardy.
*Speaking of basketball records with mid-Minnesota ties, consider this: Norm Grow, a 6’5” basketball star for Foley High who graduated in 1958, set what was then a state scoring record for a singe game with 70 points he put up in a Foley win over Holdingford in January of 1958 (and that record was sans the three-point shot allowance). That record stood for 47 years, until this odd situation occurred: Cash Eggleston, playing for Minnesota Transitions Charter School against a team of Hmong players, many of whom had hardly ever played the game and by games end were down to four players, scored a whopping 90 points to establish a state record that truly may never be broken. Eggleston had 39 points by the end of the first quarter and 82 points by the end of the third period. Included in this barrage were 20 three-pointers. Did the Transitions coach elect to pull Eggleston during the onslaught? No. There are many in the world of Minnesota high school sports who have since that game questioned the validity of that record-breaking event, but the milestone still stands to this day. Grow set his record against a legitimate opponent. It is questionable as to the quality and legitimacy of Eggleston’s opponent that day.
*Several years ago, Onamia High School created a OHS Athletic Hall of Fame, and welcomed 16 initial members into this elite fraternity. Although each of those 16 were well worth this honor, East Central High School, which is a combined school of towns of Askov and Sandstone, may claim a one-up on Onamia as to their top athletic alumni. None other than the great Vern Mikkelsen’s jersey hangs on a wall at the entry-way to East Central’s gym. Vern was born in California but spent his formative years growing up in Askov. Following high school graduation from Askov, he attended Hamline College in St. Paul and was later a member of one of the best NBA teams of that era where he, George Mikan and Jim Pollard led the then Minneapolis Lakers to four NBA titles before that franchise was moved to Los Angeles.
*Speaking of the recent winter sports season: congratulations on the success and the spirit shown by the combined pep bands of Onamia and Isle. Like the two schools athletic programs, the school have also combined their forces and even had a new school song especially written for the new Raiders teams.
Anyone who heard this Raider pep band over the past four months can attest they can rank up there with the best bands in their conference. Much of the credit for their success comes from the work and encouragement by the two directors, Dwight Przybilla from Isle and Jennifer VanReese of Onamia. They have somehow gotten their kids fired up to attend home basketball games and the one home wrestling match. Especially noticeable about the band’s make-up is, on most nights, the ensemble featured players on two trap drum sets and an electric bass player, Lily Oyler, from Onamia along with Przybilla on the tuba which adds a lot to the depth of the sound. The bands sax and trumpet sections are also outstanding. And the band directors routinely welcome high school alumni to join them in the fun.
And it was especially heartwarming to hear the entire Isle elementary student body singing the new school song from the top of their voices along with the band at an afternoon basketball game against Ogilvie at Isle’s gym last January.
