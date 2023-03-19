*Congrats to Jacob Gallion and Sydney Kapsner who were chosen Isle High’s AAA representatives for 2022-23. This prestigious award is given to high school seniors who excel in athletics, the arts and academics (AAA), and this Isle pair certainly were prime candidates for this award. Gallion was a two-sport athlete at Isle playing basketball and baseball. He also played trumpet in the high school band and was consistently on the A honor-roll. Kapsner, who currently carries a 4.0 GPA, was active in 4-H, high school softball and played flute in band.
*Perhaps those who entered local gyms to watch games or matches at Onamia High or Isle High beginning in early January 2023 were wondering why they were not being charged admission. The short answer is this: the athletic directors at both schools were informed there was COVID money available to be used for “enrichment activities” in their schools, so the districts decided to offer free passes to regular-scheduled events. The schools also decided to use some of that money to reimburse parents and student/athletes the money they had spent on activity fees so far this past school year.
*Always fun to catch up on local high school grads and where life has taken them after leaving the Mille Lacs area. 2020 Isle High graduate Brevin O’Connor, who played basketball for the then Isle Huskies during his high school career, went on to attend the University of Minnesota at Morris where he recently graduated with a degree in bio-chemistry and has been accepted to medical school. As a student at Morris, O’Connor took part in track and field for the Cougars, and during his senior year he ran a 1000-meter race in a time of 2:47.8, placing him fifth all-time in UMN Morris history for that event. Lately, O’Connor has been active in helping create an Alzheimer’s Support Group in the Morris community with a network of volunteers and this summer, he hopes to be back in the Mille Lacs area working alongside local doctors helping him on his pre-med journey.
*Ashley Strang and Abby Fitzharris wrestled as Mille Lacs Raiders in the GRC girls tourney at Sartell on Feb. 11. Strang was crowned a conference champ and later became the first Mille Lacs Raider to qualify for the state girls wrestling tournament, where she medaled, finishing a respectable third place.
