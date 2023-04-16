Let us not be duped by Madness
College basketball zealots in the United States have once again been mesmerized by “March Madness,” a much hyped, made-for-television circus featuring Division I college basketball players ostensibly playing for a college championship. Millions spent time filling out their legalized (or is it illegalized) gambling charts, betting on which college team would earn the national title, as if the teams were horses at race track.
But what if the sports-duped public in America was told they were actually watching NBA farm clubs duking it out for the national “farm club” championship? If “March Madness” was advertised and promoted as such would it be as big a deal as it is today? If the general public came to realize they were merely watching NBA minor leagues playing hoops, would that cause national and cable television to dump billions into this several week extravaganza? Probably not.
But the general public has taken the bait and the hype in a big way.
It should be no secret that Division I college basketball is nothing more than thousands of pro-basketball prospects operating under the guise they are playing for the pride of their universities, culminating in a contrived national championship playoff. And the sad irony of it all is this: National television and the NCAA are making billions of dollars from this March ritual, to say nothing of the fact that the NBA is making out like a fat cat in that they are putting little or no expense into this system of generating their future players.
Yes, little or nothing does the NBA contribute into what is essentially their farm clubs. The NBA builds no gyms on university campuses. The NBA funds no TV contracts, pays no salaries to their “semi-pro” players and yet, reaps the benefits of what the university programs produce.
Yes, ladies and germs, colleges and universities around the nation build huge, expensive arenas, give free educations, housing and meals to thousands of athletes who in turn generate lots of money for their institutions, operating a shill game disguised as players playing for the glory of their school, when, in actuality, they are playing on farm clubs for pro-basketball.
This system also applies to professional football. The NFL benefits when Division I college teams showcase potential pro-players making money for their university during the fall, while their athletes receive a free education, lavish living facilities and receive not a dime from the pro-league.
Wow, what a system. Colleges prepare the players at no expense to pro-football, and yet the NFL reaps the bennies when it comes to “draft” time, another made-for-TV hype job that has attracted so many.
Question: Do the young men and women who play in college marching bands and pep bands get a free ride? Do those who are studying to become research doctors and scientists attend universities free of charge? Those are rhetorical questions, of course.
And how about the salaries and size of staff for a Division I football or basketball programs. Many college head football and basketball coaches today make more salary than the combined salaries of the college presidents and state governors.
Does that sound right?
And the assistants, sometimes 20 or more who are hauling down nice salaries, give the athletes a two-or-three-to-one teacher-student ratio. Any high school teacher in the state would love to have that student-teacher ratio.
It is some kind of program pro sports has going for themselves, much of which is funded on the tax-payers dime.
So, enjoy the hype watching the farm clubs for pro-sports (stars off tomorrow, today) when you attend the next Division I football or basketball contests which culminate in the money-making, made for televisions bowl games and March Madness.
Meanwhile, remember this: These football and basketball players, although referred to as amateurs, are really paid, semi-pro athletes, receiving four-year, free rides to major universities with housing and other amenities as perks.
Would that every college student received that sort of attention.
Lingering winter weather throws wrench in high school spring sports
With two to four feet of snow on the ground in most areas of mid-Minnesota as of April 10, the entire second week of scheduled competition for track, softball, golf and baseball was canceled with only some events to be rescheduled.
The Mille Lacs Raiders clay-shooting team has been holding practice rounds at the local rifle range in preparation for the opening of their season.
The annual post-season Mille Lacs Raider wrestling awards banquet was set for Sunday evening, April 16 at Wahkon Inn.
The post-season Mille Lacs Raider boys basketball award banquet was scheduled to occur early in the second week of April. A summary of that event will appear in the April 19 issue of the Messenger.
Raiders girls bucketball recap:
This past winter, in her first year of coaching the varsity Isle girls basketball team, Aleia Haggberg (pictured above) suffered through a season where her squad could muster just three wins and lost 21 times.
Although she would probably not make excuses for the lopsided won-loss record, there are some reasons out of her control as to why that record was so dismal. First, she was opening the season with just one starting senior in Celleia Simmons-Merrill, five juniors of whom there were just a few who had extensive varsity experience the year before and only two sophomores.
By the end of the season, the coach was experimenting with a line-up that featured all 12 of her bench players, including the extensive use of two eighth-graders who performed exceptionally well. That varsity experience gained by those young players ought to bode well in the future.
Another reason for the low number of wins was the weather, which canceled several games which would have been against teams Mille Lacs thought they could have had a good chance of beating.
Recently, the Raiders held their annual post-season awards banquet. The girls basketball program has had a history of not giving out awards for MVP, highest scoring, etc., opting to keep the accent on not having any “I’s” in TEAM. The only award given out at the banquet was to Celleia Simmons-Merrill (pictured above) who was named Great River Conference Honorable Mention.
