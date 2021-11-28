*It is always a pleasure to report good sportsmanship from around mid-Minnesota, and one of those nice stories happened on Sept. 10 when the Rush City Tigers football team traveled to Isle High School to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders, a newly formed paired team of Onamia and Isle athletes. On at least three occasions that evening, Tiger coaches, knowing full well they would be the favored team to win that night, went out of their way not to pour it on the Raiders.
First, the Raiders were paying tribute to two boys from their previous teams who had lost their lives to car accidents during the past two years by placing their jersey’s on the field during the opening kickoff and thus fielding just nine men on defense. The Tigers received the kick and took a knee on their own 40 yard-line. That was a class move on the visiting team’s part.
Later in the game, with the taking a commanding 54-14 lead by mid-third period, they took out their starters and played their second squad the remainder of the contest.
And, in a final move of good sportsmanship, the Tigers took a knee on the final play of the game instead of trying to run up the score. A similar show of sportsmanship occurred in the second-last regular-season game when the Raiders hosted the Deer River Warriors, fifth-ranked Class A team in the state at the time. With the score 43-0 mid-way through the second quarter, Deer River agreed to have the clock set to running time and the Warriors took out their starters and replaced them with the second string for the remainder of the contest. Mille Lacs went on to hold Deer River scoreless for the next two and one half quarters and Deer River won, 43-19.
And as a postscript: the Warriors found themselves first-and- goal on the Raider one yard-line with under a minute left. Instead of taking a time out hoping to score one more touchdown, the Warriors left the huddle and walked to the sideline as time ran out.
One more good act of sportsmanship on display this past fall was this: Moments after earning a trip to the state cross-country meet, Onamia señor Molly Saboo was spotted sharing some running tips with Hinckley/Finlayson’s best runner, Reese Hartl, a runner who had beaten Saboo out of the conference championship two years straight. Watching that was reassuring about the character of our young.
*Those who attended the two Mille Lacs Raiders football games staged at Onamia’s Burggraff Field this fall may have noticed a newly renovated scoreboard. With the advent of the newly-formed paired football teams of Isle and Onamia High, Onamia Athletic Director Jason Leonard decided it might be time to redo the scoreboard on their football field. He found an outstate company to create a new board and it was installed just a few days before the opening game on OHS homecoming evening, Sept. 24. The board brought the Mille Lacs Raiders good luck, since they won their first and only game of the season that night.
*It was not just the athletic teams of Onamia and Isle High Schools that combined this school year. The two school’s pep bands also decided to join forces and could be heard at home football and volleyball games throughout the season.
Led by Onamia band director Jennifer VanReese and Isle director Dwight Przybilla, both said the pairing went well and were excited about the fact they could increase the size of their bands for a bigger sound.
*When Isle and Onamia schools combined their athletic teams they also realized they might have to pick a new school song, and they were half-way to that end as of Nov. 10. Through a bit of serendipity, Onamia’s band director Jennifer VanReese ran into the Milaca band man, Andy Nelson, this past summer, and mentioned the schools were looking for a new school song. By happenstance, Nelson said he was in the process of composing an original school song as they spoke and offered to allow Onamia and Isle to use it. The song, now called “Raider Pride” is peppy and rather easy to play, so it seems to be working out well.
If the two bands decide to keep the new song, they will want to add words to the melody, which the athletic directors of both schools have encouraged the two music directors, along with an official from Onamia, Brady Hermel and Isle’s superintendent, Dean Kapsner to work on. According to VanReese, the lyrics have been agreed upon by the committee, and they are now just waiting for the official OK from school officials.
If you recall, Isle’s school song for so many years was based on the tune, “Skoll Vikings” and the words were: Go Huskies, Fight for fame. Go Huskies, Honor your name. Let’s fight with spirit, teamwork and spirit. Vict’ry, Vict’ry, Fight, Fight, Fight, Fight! Go Huskies, Roll up the score, You’ll hear us cheer for more. V-I-C-T-O-R-Y, Go Huskies, Let’s Go!”
Since the early 1960s, Onamia’s school song was an original piece composed by then band director Ken Kline and rumor has it that Onamia resident, Liz Otterrness helped with developing the lyrics for that ditty. The words were: “Onward Onamia, Our alma mater, Fight to victory. We’re always near you, Ready to cheer you, True we’ll always be. Fight, Fight, Fight. Proud of our colors, Strong and united, Come on team let’s go. We’ll fight to win, we’ll give our all for dear ole, Onamia High.”
*Kudos to the young boy and girl athletes of Isle High School who have taken the advice of IHS athletic director Tyler Soderstrom when he challenged them to work on getting their bodies in shape throughout the year so they could achieve at a higher level in their sport. Somewhere between 20 and 30 boys and girls have been showing up at 6:45 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays this fall, committing themselves to doing speed and strength training.
This program is currently under the supervision of Isle Phy. Ed. instructor, Dominic Kruse. Kruse said he would especially like to thank local Isle businesses and clubs for their monetary help in purchasing equipment and flooring for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.