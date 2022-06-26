*At the annual awards program for the arts at Onamia High this past May, a $500 scholarship award was presented in the name of the late OHS grad Neil Boser who died tragically in a work-related accident in the summer of 2021. In a twist of fate, the winner of this award in Boser’s honor went to senior Zoe Brandon, a trombone player in the Onamia High bands. Those who knew Boser as a student at Onamia may recall this 1990 grad as being one of the most dedicated trombonists the famed OHS music program has ever had. There is a p.s. to this story: a golf tournament in Boser’s honor is scheduled for July 9 at Pierz Golf Course.
*Always fun to hear from 1990 Onamia High grad Cliff Hamilton, who for the past 20 years has traveled the world helping build golf courses. Hamilton, who owns and operates a “shaping business where he is adept at moving dirt and “shaping” golf holes to the order of noted course architects such as Jack Nicklaus, is in demand world-wide. He is back in Minnesota where he just finished work on a Nicklaus course called Bear Path, and he is scheduled to do some work on Interlachen Golf Course in Edina, one of the most exclusive courses in the United States.
*Congratulations are in order for Isle High grad Jill Thompson who just turned in a magnificent job on the mound this past spring pitching for the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team that went 21-3 on the season. Jill won 20 of those games and was chosen one of just 22 Class A softball players from around the state to take part in two all-star games scheduled to be played during the state tournament weekend in Mankato. She was the only player from Section 5A chosen to this all-star team.
*And in this parade of local high school alumni doing well, kudos go to 2005 Onamia High grad Ashley (nee Stott) Kunesh, who, in the spring of 2022 ran her first Boston Marathon, the world famous, grueling, 26.2-mile test of stamina and determination. Ashley said running in the Boston Marathon was on her bucket list after she had run five other local marathons around the midwest. She qualified for the big race by turning in a good time in a Fargo marathon where she ran the test in three hours and 21 minutes (it takes 3 hours and 30 minutes or better to qualify for the Boston race). She said that running in that race was everything and more with regard to what she expected. “First, it was way more grueling than I could have imagined what with all the hills,” Ashley claimed. But she said it was also exhilarating, first knowing that she was competing with and against world-class runners and secondly feeling the spirit from the thousands who were on the sidewalks cheering her on. Ashley thinks the entry fee for the event was somewhere around $250 and she finished 10730th place of the 24,834 total runners, and 2696th place of the 10,572 female gender runners and 1915th place among the 4718 female runners in her age division which was 18-39. Ashley was a 3-sport athlete while at Onamia High and later ran some track for the University of Minnesota at Morris before injury to her ankles put an end to her college athletic career. Ashley’s time in the Boston run of three hours, 30 minutes and five seconds, qualified her for running in the next Boston Marathon, but she says she doesn’t think she will do it again. After all, she already got to check this off her bucket list. Ashley is the daughter of OHS grads Jim and Marge (Erickson) Stott.
