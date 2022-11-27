*The latest edition of the local rock band, the Mallrats, were featured at Pioneer Place in St. Cloud on Oct. 8. 

The show, titled “Mallrats Present: MTV Unplugged,” is a repeat of a successful gig they performed last year at a venue in St. Michael. The sold-out show in St. Cloud featured eight quality performers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.