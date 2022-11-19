*This past mid-October, Leo Shen, part-owner of Izatys Golf Resort, invited 20 of his Chinese friends from the Twin Cities to join 20 local golfers for an afternoon of golf which he christened the “USA/China Golf Match.”
Among those 20 guests of Mr. Shen was Frank Xu, head of the Minnesota Chinese Golf Association, a group of nearly 200 Asian golfers who regularly frequent mostly public courses in the Twin Cities area. It was the hope of Xu and Shen that this tourney hosted by Izatys might become an annual event, attracting many more members of the MCGA to take in the challenge of playing the professionally designed Izatys 18 holes.
*On July 30, Kelly Pierce and Mike Padula hosted their 10th annual P & P golf tournament at Izatys Blackbrook Course. The event is in memory of both Kelly and Mike’s dads, who died of ALS.
The tourney drew 140 players, many of whom were from the Mille Lacs area. The team of Randy and Gary Gudim, Chip Frederickson and Stefan Pfaff turned in a score of 15 under par to win the event. The winning score was more impressive since the four-person scramble format was scored straight up, with no gimmicks.
*Congratulations to Derald Larson, a player in the Izatys Tuesday and Thursday morning senior men’s golf league, who, on Oct. 11, shot his age.
His score of 80 included a front nine of 43 and a back nine of one over par 37. He said he knew he needed a par on the final hole to complete this milestone, and he pulled it off.
*Back in September, playing golf in a local women’s league at Izatys Resort, league matriarch JoAnn Johnson carded a rarity on the BlackBrook Course by holing out her second shot on the par-4, fourth hole for an eagle.
*As reported in this space many times, 1990 Onamia High grad Cliff Hamilton has traveled the globe since leaving high school, employed by big-time golf course architects including Jack Nicklaus, helping build golf courses. Hamilton got much of his training on the job while working with several world-renown, professional golf course designers when helping build 18 holes at Izatys Golf and Yacht Club.
There must be something in the water at OHS with regard to producing golf course engineers. 1982 Onamia grad Dan Bieganek has made golf course building his career since 1988.
Back in the late 1980s, Dan said he was looking for part-time work when he was asked to join course architect John Harbottle, who was designing courses for the world-renowned Peter Dye Company, along with builders Cal Schmitt and Scott Greenseth in building the Sanctuary Course at Izatys. “I was doing mostly the dirty work of cutting trees, building tie walls (a signature design by the Dye Corp.) and outlining fairways back then, but I learned a lot about the industry,” Bieganek recalls. Since then, 25 years of his career has centered on building courses for the famous Robert Trent-Jones course-building group.
“I guess I went from cutting trees to building courses around the world,” Dan said.
Indeed, Bieganek’s 30-plus years building courses has taken him to countries, including the Philippines, Japan, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Thailand and Hong-Kong, to name a few.
Bieganek’s mother, Marge said she feels lucky since her son has asked her to join him in some of those exotic countries while he was on the job.
Most recently, Dan is back in the States working mostly for Scott Hoffman, a local, retired longtime golf course superintendent at Madden’s Resort in the Brainerd area who is now a golf course architect.
This past summer he was in charge of building a new nine holes at the popular Pierz Golf Course, also a Hoffman project. “I am in charge of the entire project, including installation of the irrigation system as well as building the fairways, greens and tees,” Dan claims.
He hopes the complete 18 holes at Pierz will be ready for play by the end of next summer.
