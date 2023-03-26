*Perhaps those who entered local gyms to watch games or matches at Onamia or Isle High Schools beginning this past January where wondering why they were not being charged admission. The short answer is this: the athletic directors at both schools were informed there was COVID money available to be used for “enrichment activities” in their schools, so the districts decided to offer free passes to regular-scheduled  home games and matches. The schools also decided to use some of that money to reimburse parents and student/athletes the money they had spent on activity fees so far this past school year.

*With the pairing of all Isle and Onamia High Schools athletic programs during the past two school years, the athletic records of both schools will remain their own, but new records will be set when the schools move on as the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders. Raider records have begun to mount. In a basketball game against Rush City on Feb. 17, Onamia High junior, Eric Pederson, set a new Raider record for three-pointers scored in a game with eight, and a few games later matched that mark for long-range bombs and set a new standard for scoring in a single game with 35 points. Those are the early records that are on the books, ready to be broken by Isle and Onamia athletes in years to come. 

