*Perhaps those who entered local gyms to watch games or matches at Onamia or Isle High Schools beginning this past January where wondering why they were not being charged admission. The short answer is this: the athletic directors at both schools were informed there was COVID money available to be used for “enrichment activities” in their schools, so the districts decided to offer free passes to regular-scheduled home games and matches. The schools also decided to use some of that money to reimburse parents and student/athletes the money they had spent on activity fees so far this past school year.
*With the pairing of all Isle and Onamia High Schools athletic programs during the past two school years, the athletic records of both schools will remain their own, but new records will be set when the schools move on as the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders. Raider records have begun to mount. In a basketball game against Rush City on Feb. 17, Onamia High junior, Eric Pederson, set a new Raider record for three-pointers scored in a game with eight, and a few games later matched that mark for long-range bombs and set a new standard for scoring in a single game with 35 points. Those are the early records that are on the books, ready to be broken by Isle and Onamia athletes in years to come.
*Prior to the final Mille Lacs boys home basketball game of the season at Isle’s gym, Isle alum and star guard for the then Isle Huskies basketball squad of 2020 Eldayshun BigBear, took a microphone at center court and dedicated a song he wrote to the memory of one of his classmates and teammates from that era, Branden Buehring, who lost his life a few years back in a four-wheeler accident. The song was well-received and Buehring’s mother was on hand to address the crowd saying thanks to all from the area who have helped her with her grieving process and with funding a scholarship program in her son’s name.
*The final home boys basketball game of this past season featured coaches from Mille Lacs and Sebeka who, earlier in their lives, grew up and attended schools in the same neck-of the woods. Raiders coach Jason Runyan graduating from Verndale High and Trojans coach Jon Lillquist attending Sebeka High, just a few miles apart. Isle fans may recall Lillquist teaching and coaching in the Isle school district years ago.
*Recently, the new Mille Lacs Raiders mascot was spotted revving up the crowd at the last home boys basketball game of the season. The “Raider” mascot is large in stature and colorful to behold, and he has been given the name Ragnar. (If you are wondering the origin of that name, look it up online.)
Onamia High School is also in the process of acquiring a Raider mascot and will more than likely be coming up with an original name of their own.
Ragnar also accompanied Isle wrestlers Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid (bottom right) as they were welcomed back to school following their state tournament feats where they were crowned state champions — the first time in the 50-year history of Isle and Onamia wrestling that any individual from either school earned a state championship medal.
