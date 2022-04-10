There are little bits and pieces of info that come across a sports editors desk each season, and on this page are some of those blurbs.
*There are going to be more than a few area sports fans ruing the fact that longtime high school coach Allen (Doby)Dobbelaire, a 1980 graduate of Isle High and a man who has held a number of coaching positions at his alma mater and Onamia High during the past 29 years, has recently resigned any coaching positions at either school. Commenting on his resignation, Al said, “I told the AD’s that I would certainly volunteer to help with any program, but I just thought it was time to let others have a chance to get their feet wet in a jobs I loved for so many years.”
*Speaking of quality coaching - congratulations go to Mille Lacs Raiders head wrestling coach Josh Hughley on being named the Great River Conference “Coach of the Year.”
Hughley’s squad won the GRC title with a 5-0 record and his outgoing personality attracted a record number of athletes out for the sport this past season.
*Speaking of local referee’s, longtime, notable official John Leiser, who officiated an
Onamia vs Ogilvie basketball game this winter, said he was celebrating his 60th year of officiating athletic events, mostly in mid-Minnesota doing many MIAC football and basketball games, along with high school sports. As for a Mille Lacs tie-in: Leiser many times took part in and won what used to be a senior men’s open golf tournament hosted by Fiddlestix Golf Course in Isle.
*Speaking of referees with local ties - 1995 Onamia High grad and three-sport athlete Donovan Daiker, recently officiated at a Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball game.
*Speaking of outstanding Onamia High athletes from the past - I recently met up with Les Schmolke, an OHS grad from 1981 whom I had the pleasure of having as a student and athlete during my tenure as music instructor and boys golf coach at OHS. Les, learned much about playing golf from former Crosier member, Brother Howard, who introduced him to the game and tutored him at the old Izatys course back in the 1970s.
Les helped Onamia win many conference championships during his high school career and capped it off by qualifying for the state tournament as a senior.
In a tournament for the books, Schmolke’s opening round left him near the bottom of over 60 players at state after the first-days round.
He then opened the final round by four-putting the first hole.
But in one of the most outstanding comebacks I’ve ever witnessed watching high school sports, this OHS lad put together a rash of birdies and an eagle to turn in a fine 79, which vaulted him to 12th in the state.
*Speaking of high school games - I for one am a firm believer in Isle and Onamia scheduling a few more afternoon sporting events during the year. There are so many positives derived from hosting basketball, volleyball or wrestling events during a regular school day.
First and foremost is the fact that the entire student body, grades K-12 attend these events, which fills the gyms and generates some real school spirit.
*Speaking of honoring local high school athletes - Prior to the final home basketball game at Onamia High this past season, OHS’s Cayden Eagle’s basketball jersey from last season was presented to family members who are still in morning following his untimely death in a car accident just before the opening of the school year back in late summer, 2021.
In honoring Eagle’s legacy to Onamia sports, Mille Lacs basketball coach Jason Runyan commented to the audience that night how important a role model he had become to the young men on the then Onamia Panthers team throughout the past few seasons, and how he was so missed this year where he would have been the starting guard with the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders.
*Congratulations to Isle senior Daniel Miller who recently signed a letter of intent to attend and wrestle for St. John’s University in Collegeville, Mn. Miller just finished his high school career wrestling for the Mille Lacs Raiders where he posted a 39-6 record for the 2021–22 season and racked up 113 career wins which included 75 pins.
*Speaking of Onamia grads doing well - it was reported in the Messenger several weeks ago that OHS alum David Jacobson had been a part of a very successful University of Minnesota speech team so far this year. Here is an update on his latest success.
David qualified for the National Speech Championship held virtually, and among the over 600 college students competing, he finished in the top 12 in poetry, drama and duo; sixth place in informative speaking; and a remarkable second place in prose.
On the horizon for David is the AFA Nationals in Nebraska and the NFA Nationals.
*Speaking of Onamia High speech - congratulations to OHS speech coach Alicia Laughery whose team won their first conference title in the 18 years she has been at the helm as the school’s coach.
