The Onamia High Athletic Department took time after school on May 18 to witness senior student athletes Molly Saboo and Katelyn Rocholl (pictured below with their coaches) who were signing letters of intent to play sports at their chosen post-secondary schools — Saboo, plans to run cross-country and track at Bemidji State University and Rocholl plans to attend Alexandria Technical College and take part in building their inaugural volleyball program.
Onamia senior Jakob Wind was paid tribute and his name embossed on a banner at OHS for being the 73rd Onamia High student/athlete to have completed the 3-for-6 program — that is playing three sports every year from 7th-grade through his senior year.
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team held their annual post-season banquet where pizza and bowling were tied into the handing out of awards.
Pictured above are the four major varsity award winners from the 2022 Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team that turned in a 7-15 record this past season. Winners are: (left to right) Daniel Miller (All-Conference), Sam Hebeisen (All-Conference), Eric Pederson (All-Conference Honorable Mention) and Jakob Gallion (All-Section Tournament Team).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
