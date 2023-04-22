Among Mille Lacs County Support Services Director Bobby Cooper’s jobs is annually placing over 200 buoy markers on the open water danger spots of Mille Lacs Lake that are located in Mille Lacs County. Cooper (above) stood before just several of the over 200 buoys he had just pulled from the lake prior to early snowfall last November.
Over 100 Isle and Onamia High athletes grades pre-K thru 12 who took part in the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling program this past winter were paid honor on April 16 at the Raiders annual awards banquet. Varsity award winners were: Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid (pictured above) – Team Co-MVPs. Hudson Mann – Most Improved; Zach Remer – Most Takedowns, conference, section and state champion; Donovan Schmid – most wins (46), conference, section and state champion; Ashley Strang – Trailblazer Award (first Raider girl to qualify for the state tournament); Vincent Schmid – Rookie of the Year; Chris Ekert and Will Skoogen – Coaches Award; Landon Remer – True Grit Award. The Raiders varsity team won the Great River Conference Team Championship and had four athletes qualify for the state tournament.
Photo by Bob Statz
Awards for a super season
*A job that may be under-appreciated by those who use Mille Lacs Lake for recreation during the summer months may be this: The task of positioning over 200 buoys on the big lake marking the spots where reefs, rocks and other potential dangers are located. Just who is responsible for marking the hazards on the open waters of Mille Lacs and how did that job come to be was the topic of conversation several weeks ago during the morning coffee clutch at Cedarwood Cafe in downtown Onamia. Locals, many of whom had over 60 years living around the lake, spent time reminiscing about the history of marking the hazards on Mille Lacs.
The closest anyone could recall as to when marking the lake began was the early 1970s when the DNR, who had previously mapped the places that needed buoying, conveniently assigned the task of putting out markers in the area of the big lake residing in Mille Lacs County to the county sheriff’s department.
The man chosen to be in charge of boats and water on Mille Lacs Lake back then was Deputy Sheriff Jordan Bennett.
By around 1975, Bennett had retired, and local Mille Lacs fishing guide Ivan Daiker, with the help of then Sheriff Russ Iverson, took on the job of marking the lake. Daiker, whose guiding skills at that time were legend, didn’t have the advantage of GPS, so he used mostly “line-of-sight” by drawing coordinates from certain landmarks to locate the dozen or so buoys he was putting out at the time.
Daiker and Iverson’s term was followed by Herb Willis who was on the sheriff’s staff, with help from Ray Korte.
By the early 1990s, Dennis Johnson and Don Zaske were hard at it putting out over 200 buoys, still operating with crude maps and eyesight for locating their spots, but this time with help with the physical effort of putting the buoys in the water from men in the “Sentence to Serve” program in the county.
Then came the era of Dennis and Tom Boser, who by that time had the advantage of GPS, “Sentence to Serve” personnel and a newer boat. Dennis, who was eventually sheriff of the county, mused, “Even with the GPS, we still had people claiming we were putting the markers on the wrong sports.”
The Bosers performed their duties for 14 straight years, before, in 2018, Bobby Cooper took over the chores of marking the lake at the same time that Mille Lacs County created the full-time position of support services director. As it turned out, this position was a perfect fit for Cooper’s background since he grew up in Twin Bay on Mille Lacs, had a father who was a marine mechanic by trade and his schooling after high school included learning the skills of underwater commercial diving and welding.
That background has served the county well for the past four years because Cooper’s position not only put him in charge of the county’s search and rescue squads that respond to issues in open water and ice-covered lakes with divers and specialized watercraft, but his duties also include handling drone work and coverage of ATV and snowmobile trails.
As for continuing the sheriff department’s tradition of placing and gathering buoy markers on Mille Lacs, Cooper has also lent a hand in upgrading the equipment used for those tasks. One year into his duties as support services director, an opportunity to replace the decades-old 1983 Crestliner search and rescue boat used by the Bosers for so many years came up, when local marine sales and repair owner Eddy Lyback generously donated to the county a storm-damaged pontoon for use in their boat and water patrols.
Cooper immediately drew up plans for retro-fitting this pontoon for his department. With the help of Tramm’s local pontoon building and welding business, a third pontoon was added to the craft, along with a jib-boom added to the front for the purpose of lowering and retrieving the buoys. A center section on board was removed allowing more room for dealing with the buoys. “This newly-rigged pontoon has surely saved lots of man-power when placing and retrieving the buoys on Mille Lacs over the past few years,” Cooper said.
Cooper supervised the placement and retrieval of over 230 buoys this past year on Mille Lacs. He said, depending on weather conditions, it takes his crew between 10 and 14 days to place the well over 200 buoys in the spring and the same amount of time to retrieve them in the fall.
And speaking of patrolling Mille Lacs: the big lake resides within the boundaries of three counties, including Crow Wing, Aitkin and Mille Lacs. Of those jurisdictions, Mille Lacs County estimates it monitors at least 50% of the big lake, with 98% of the total number of buoys placed each spring set out by their county, and just two or three buoys set out by Aitkin County and none by Crow Wing.
Those who have served their time marking and patrolling Mille Lacs over the past 50 years, certainly deserve a lot of positive recognition from all who recreate on the big pond during the open-water season.
