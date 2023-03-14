Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. In fact, more than 8,500 people in Minnesota died from heart disease in 2021. Scientific advances are key to fighting these conditions and improving outcomes.  

That’s one reason Essentia Health is proud to partner with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program. Of the research program’s participants in Minnesota, 449 of them reported having heart disease. Their contributions through All of Us — a years-long effort aimed at building a diverse health database featuring one million participants — are advancing medical research. 

