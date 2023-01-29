rds bbb mueller josiah.jpg

Saving the ball

Isle sophomore Josiah Mueller showed his athletic ability by saving the ball from going out of bounds in the Mille Lacs Raiders loss to the Rush City Tigers last Friday.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team entered the third week of January still looking for their first win of the season. Three games later, after losing three more times, each to Great River Conference teams, Mille Lacs was left with an overall record of 0-13. The Raiders were blown out in the games against Pine City and Rush City, but lost a heartbreaker to Ogilvie in a game they had the lead throughout until the final seconds before losing by two points, 57-55. 

