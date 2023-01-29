The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team entered the third week of January still looking for their first win of the season. Three games later, after losing three more times, each to Great River Conference teams, Mille Lacs was left with an overall record of 0-13. The Raiders were blown out in the games against Pine City and Rush City, but lost a heartbreaker to Ogilvie in a game they had the lead throughout until the final seconds before losing by two points, 57-55.
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders on Jan. 16 in a game that was rescheduled from the Jan. 3 date because of poor weather. As in most games this year for the Raiders, they spotted their opponent a big first-half lead on the way to a 74-29 rout by the Dragons.
Pine City, whose players are instructed to shoot only lay-ups and three-pointers, built a commanding 44-10 lead by intermission and cruised home with the easy win. No Raiders finished in double figures from the field.
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Ogilvie Lions in a rare afternoon game at Isle High with the entire Isle student body grades K-12 in attendance. The packed gym of mostly Isle fans witnessed one of the most exciting yet heartbreaking basketball games imaginable, when they watched their team lead throughout the entire contest only to lose in the final minute, 57-55. From the Ogilvie point of view, they witnessed one of the most unlikely comebacks in their schools history.
Mille Lacs had an 11-point lead with two minutes remaining in the first half, but saw it evaporate when Ogilvie went on a 7-0 run to trail by just four points at intermission.
The Raiders built a 14-point lead at the mid-way point of the second half, and their lead was 10 with just 1:40 left in the game, when the ceiling fell in on what might have been their first win of the season. During the final minute and a half, the Raiders were outscored 12-0 due mostly to seven turnovers against an Ogilvie press. The Raiders finished the game with an astounding 32 turnovers.
The loss spoiled a brilliant game for Onamia junior Eric Pederson, who scored 18 points, including six three-pointers to lead Mille Lacs on offense. Hunter Kenyon of Ogilvie led his team with 23 points. The Lions also were 17-22 from the free throw line which helped their cause.
The good news for the Mille Lacs Raiders when they took on the Rush City Tigers on Jan. 20 was they scored a season high 59 points. The not-so-good news was the Raiders allowed the Tigers to score 91 points, in suffering their 13th loss against no wins so far this season.
