Dan Wennberg took this sunset photo with his drone of Mazomanie Point recently. His family has had a cabin on Cove Bay since 1975. “Many things have changed in the past 46 years, but one thing that will never change is standing on the dock watching the sunsets.” said Wennberg. He said that his mother took many sunset pictures from the dock looking towards Mazomanie Point, and each one was different, yet special. Since she has now passed away, Wennberg wanted to see the sunset from her perspective above. “Standing on the dock, I shot this photo from a drone of Mazomanie Point, catching the last rays of the sun, thinking about Mom,” said Wennberg. “As she always said, ‘Tomorrow will be a new day.’”
