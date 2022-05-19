One of Isle’s town/school baseball diamonds was completely flooded on Friday morning following multiple lines of thunder storms that plagued the Mille Lacs area. Four to six inches of rain fell around the big lake from Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12 along with powerful winds, causing problems, including fallen trees, flooding and power-outages.
This remarkable photo of one of the lines of thunderstorms that hit the Mille Lacs area last week was taken by Bob Carney, who shared his work of art with the Mille Lacs Messenger.
Photo submitted
Flooded sport fields
Over four days during the second week in May, much of Minnesota, including the Mille Lacs area, was plagued with multiple lines of heavy rain and strong winds that caused havoc with many as the big lake was planning for opener of fishing season, 2022.
Rain gauges from Onamia to Isle recorded between four to six inches of precip during the week, which for some was a good thing and others not-so-good.
Mille Lacs Lake, which found itself extremely low by the end of last fall and into the winter, stood to gain four to six inches of depth with its dozen or so watershed feeders in full flow after the rain. That also worked out well for replenishing low water levels in Ogechie, Shakopee and Onamia Lakes, as well as bringing up Rum River levels.
In fact, by Monday, May 16, Mille Lacs water levels had increased by approximately four inches from the previous Monday.
Some area golf courses that were booked for play in the ensuing Saturday and Sunday of the fishing opener, found their grounds over-saturated and had to modify and in some cases shut down play, costing them irretrievable income.
Meanwhile, many local high school sporting events were cancelled or relocated from Monday through Friday with ball fields drenched.
There were also reports around the big lake of dozens of fallen trees, golf-ball size hail, short power disruptions, washed out small bridges over creeks and other damage from the deluge of water and straight-line winds of up to 40-60 miles per hour that accompanied most of the storms during the week.
As for farmers who were counting on the weeks in mid-May to start their planting, many estimate planting will be one to two weeks late this spring, which could hurt their eligibility for crop insurance and may even effect yield.
One report from those who keep tabs on agriculture in the state mentioned how, unlike many storms that appear in pockets around the state, this four-day rain and storm event was wide-spread across the entire states of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
