The sturdy kind that doesn’t mind the snow?

It looks a lot like a white Christmas, but the heavy, wet snow caused a lot of broken limbs interfering with power lines.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

As a result of an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation over three days, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth, many homes in the Mille Lacs area, and greater region, were without power, some for days at a time.

