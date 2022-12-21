As a result of an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation over three days, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth, many homes in the Mille Lacs area, and greater region, were without power, some for days at a time.
With ample warning of the systems that would move through the area Tuesday night and linger until Friday, both Isle and Onamia schools shuttered both Wednesday and Thursday, with Isle opting for e-learning both days. Aitkin Public Schools also went into e-learning for Wednesday and Thursday, with a two-hour delay Friday.
Homes and businesses started experiencing power outages as early as Wednesday morning as heavy, wet snow weighed down power lines and tree branches. East Central Energy reported Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, that about 1,900 members were out of power in Pine City “with other outages across Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Chisago, Isanti and Aitkin counties,” according to their Facebook page.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative first reported an outage in the McGregor area on Wednesday as well via Facebook. Thursday morning, they reported outages for 3,400 of their members. “Crews are all-hands on deck to restore power, but are facing the challenges of downed lines and trees, bad road conditions and more.”
Both cooperatives battled against the elements as snow continued to fall as they worked hard to restore power to their members. As they worked, more and more members lost power. ECE, the evening of Dec. 14, reported that less than 300 members remained without power. By morning, that number went up to 3,000. By mid-day, 11,500 of ECE’s members were without power.
The cooperatives reminded people that approaching a downed line is never safe and to avoid going near anything that may be in contact with any downed lines. They encouraged members to implement alternative plans to stay with family or friends, as crews worked late into the night and rose early in the morning, while maintaining their workers’ safety. “Being a lineworker is one of the most dangerous jobs a person can have and requires extreme focus with every task,” MLEC wrote on their Facebook.
In Isle, Smokin’ Mortars BBQ and Federated Co-op were still without power Friday morning. Smokin Mortars posted to Facebook, “We have the freezer and cooler still on lock down, and we are thankful they are still holding temps. We are praying for the power to be restored soon. Not only for us but our neighbors that have no heat in their homes.”
By the afternoon, their power was back on from ECE, and they were able to open once more Saturday.
President and CEO of ECE Justin Jahnz said in a phone interview that, at their peak, 12,500 members lost power. During the interview, that number was down to 3,500 Friday, mid-morning.
Jahnz said with each power restoration, they begin by trying to restore power for the “largest number of people per incident.” The “downside,” he said, is by the end, there are “a lot of individual outages,” and “the last few can be very time-consuming.”
He compared the affected power lines to outlets in your home. While two outlets may only be six feet apart, they may not service the same area of your home. Similarly, with power lines, while your neighbor may have power, you may be out because a different line services your home.
Crews, when dispatched to an outage, must “patrol the line.” They look for an obstruction or damage that caused the outage. Once it is identified, crews may have clean-up and then place the fuse back to “re-energize the line.”
He said that at one time 410 outages were affecting 7,300 members. With 36 crews, only one at a time can be assigned. Jahnz said they “understand the frustration” many members were experiencing, but ECE worked as quickly and efficiently as they could under the circumstances, with the help from other cooperatives. Time was especially of the essence with the upcoming subzero temps that came over the weekend.
On Friday, Crow Wing County Board Chairman signed a Declaration of Local Emergency, according to a press release. “A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans. This allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses.”
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida made a press release on Friday, Dec. 16, stating that warming centers were opened at the Aitkin High School, McGregor High School and Hill City High School for Saturday and likely Sunday. He stated that American Red Cross would be serving coffee, water and snacks.
MLEC said on Facebook that about 7,000 members were without power at their peak. “Our crews worked tirelessly through the weekend to restore power with the help of Beltrami Electric Cooperative, PKM Electric Cooperative, Lake States Construction, and Legacy Power.” As of Monday morning, MLEC’s outage map indicated 11 customers still without power.
From ECE, about 15 members remained without power according to their outage map Monday morning. On Facebook, they indicated assistance from Brink Constructors, Inc., Dakota Electric Association, Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc., People’s Energy Cooperative, Skyline Utilities, Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric and Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association.
Many trees are still weighed heavily down with the snow, which could cause more outages as things settle and change. If you experience an outage, individuals can use their SmartHub app for ECE and MLEC to report. Otherwise MLEC members can call 800-450-2191. ECE members can call 1-800-254-7944
