There’s an awful lot of noise these days about people not working or accepting jobs, from both reputable and non-reputable news and opinion sources. I was told by one small business owner that people were turning down jobs because they were getting so much money by not working that it wasn’t worth taking a job. But now the so-called gravy train spigot has been shut off for a while, and tons of jobs are still open. Coincidentally, many of those are not good, well-paying jobs. Many who purport to be in-the-know have repeated the maxim that low-paying jobs are for teens so that “they can buy video games and clothing,” but in many cases, the working hours would be inappropriate for someone in high school. Maybe a lot of people who were working the low-pay jobs took some classes and got better jobs, as politicians were suggesting they do.
One likely scenario I have heard is that in families with children, the couple makes the decision that one will work and one will stay home to take care of the children, since day-care in some cases is not affordable. Not only that, many couples are delaying having children or not having any because they can’t afford to do so. Then they need to take night classes while working so they can get a higher paying job that may keep them away from their family. And there are pundits who will say that people need to have children so the work force doesn’t drop but yet are even opposed to public schools! Also companies reformat medical benefits every year, chiseling away a bit here and a bit there while increasing premiums.
One thing that I have not heard mentioned is in regards to the thousands of baby-boomer’s reaching retirement age every day. Financial gurus have been warning for years that too many people were going to retire at once and leave companies adrift. I myself and a large number of high school classmates who graduated the same year have or will soon be retired. While some people love what they do for work and may never retire, some of us are just so fed up with (mostly) their employer, that they can’t stand anymore of it. And many big corporations have a long history of laying people off to make stockholders feel better and boost the stock price. I worked at a company in the 1990s that would periodically announce a ‘reorganization’ involving layoffs and the stock price always jumped afterward. Fewer people doing more work created a bonus for someone and a headache for everyone else.
The fact is, there is not much loyalty between big employers and employees, and wage growth has not exactly been stellar the last 20-some years. There are efforts to mandate an increase in pay for some people, but the push-back stance is that the job is not worth that much pay. In the current situation, it may turn out that the required pay will be what it takes to get someone to do the job. Plus, some big businesses are known to control people’s hours so that they are unable to get the minimum number of hours per week to receive benefits, effectively reducing pay further. Pensions are mostly gone, except for CEO s and select corporate officers.
It is pretty weird, ironic even, to consider human resource staffers complaining about offering someone a job, and then they never show up for it, or even call to decline! It reminds me of the other side of the situation when I would go on a job interview (because I was seeking a better position), and I could see the interviewer’s pupils dilate when they figured out my approximate age. Although it was never about age, it was “not requiring that level of experience.” So they would proceed with the interview, ask if I had any questions, then thank me and say that they would definitely be in touch. Never heard a word from them. If I called to follow up, they would say something like “The hiring manager changed the search parameters” or “We elected to pursue other candidates.” Not their fault!
So maybe there are some human resources people out there that I have effectively burned bridges with. I don’t care. I’m retired.
Gerald Wollum is a guest columnist. He is a history buff from Red Top and Coon Rapids.
