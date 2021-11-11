Thirty-one years ago, 52 members of the Onamia High School class of 1990 marched across the high school gym’s stage in early June to pick up their diplomas and head on out to life’s next chapter.
The then OHS guidance counselor, John Holbrook, made it a goal each year to personally meet with each senior to talk over the student’s plans for post-high school, and on graduation evening, he would proudly announce the numbers of young men and women planning to join the work force, attend colleges or trade schools or enlist in the military. Of the 52 grads from the class of ‘90, five chose to enter the Armed Forces immediately or soon thereafter.
One of that handful of OHS grads who opted to enter the military was 18-year-old Brady Hermel.
Today, reflecting on his decision to take the road less traveled back then, Hermel had this to say, “I knew midway through my senior year that I wanted to join the Army. My dad, two of my uncles and my grandpa had all been in the Service and listening to them tell their stories of their Army experiences led me to believe this would be a great thing for me to do. While parts of what they (uncles, dad and grandpa) said they experienced in the military seemed a bit crazy, a lot of it sounded interesting enough for me to give it a shot.”
Hermel added that he had also heard about the G.I. Bill and the money that could give him virtually a free-ride to college down the road. “I always had my sights set on going to college, and with the G.I. Bill in place, I knew I was making the right decision,” Hermel said. “Besides, our country was really not in a major war at that point, and I knew my mom would feel a little better about me going in the Service knowing that.”
So, while many of his high school graduating class were on their way to the work force, colleges or other post-secondary education, Brady found himself marching to a different drum in camp at basic training. “I entered the Service the day after Thanksgiving, 1990, and things went along smoothly until the United States declared war on Iraq just as I was finishing basic training,” Hermel recalled.
But, somehow, Hermel, drew good duty when he, along with eight of his Army buddies, were sent to Korea where war was not in their future. During his tour, the Onamia grad, like so many other GIs, found himself experiencing parts of the world he otherwise may never have seen. “Getting to know about how things were half way around the world, and also being able to visit places like Australia and Europe, ended up being a real bonus for me as a young man,” Hermel recalled.
Toward the end of his agreed-upon two-year stint in the Army, Hermel was asked to visit his recruiter overseas who was ready and willing to entice his comrade into, as they say in the Army, “re-up for the bennies” (the bennies meaning the many benefits that accompany ones life in the military).
“Believe me, when they (the Army) throws lots of cash at you, and you think about the fact that you are fed, clothed and have free medical care, there is a real temptation to sign up for a few more years,” Hermel said. “But I told the recruiter that a little over two years was going to be enough because I was looking forward to going to college.”
And when Hermel, now 20, walked away from the Service and applied to attend the University of Minnesota of Morris, he was going to be the beneficiary of monthly checks of over $300 via the G.I. Bill to help in paying his way toward a four-year degree in education. He was also looking forward to wrestling for the Morris Cougars.
“So, while others in my graduating class were taking summer jobs or borrowing money to go to college, I was reaping the “bennies” provided me from spending just two years in the military,” Hermel said. “Besides, looking back, I may not have been really ready to enter college as an 18-year old, but after over two years in the Army, I really was eager and I think ready to attend college,” said Hermel.
And where is Mr. Hermel today? Believe it or not, after earning his debt-free college degree, he accepted a teaching position at his high school alma mater in Onamia, and the irony of ironies, by 2000 he was occupying the office of his former mentor, John Holbrook, in his role as high school guidance counselor, meeting with each senior as they prepared to leave OHS. “I tell each student that they basically have three career choices upon graduation: they can join the work force, move on to post-secondary education or join the military,” Hermel said. “And because I have had both the military and college experiences, I feel I am in position to let our kids know what is out there.” It is said that just 10% of eligible American males serve a stint in the Service. Hermel calculates that more than 30 Onamia grads have tried the military in some form or another over the past 23 years since he has been counselor.
As for his choice to enter the Army, Hermel claims he is happy to have chosen to serve his country immediately after high school, and indeed he is the local poster-person for inheriting all that the Armed Forces had to offer.
