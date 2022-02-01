Are you living with a hernia? Hernia symptoms include outward bulging of the skin, groin discomfort or tenderness, abdominal wall discomfort or swelling, pain in the abdomen, pelvis, or groin.
To learn more about how hernias and how they can be repaired, attend a virtual video seminar, “Hernia Repair and Rapid Recovery”, on Thurs., Feb. 3, 12 to 12:30 p.m., with a 15-minute presentation and another 15 min. for questions and answers. Dr. Tim LeMieur, general surgeon, and T.J. Hirsch, physician assistant, will present options for hernia repair, including minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery.
Register in advance for this seminar at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and click on the Hernia Repair page, then on the webinar registration link. Those who register will instantly receive an email with sign-in information.
In addition to Dr. Tim LeMieur, four other general surgeons, Dr. Andrew Loveitt, Dr. Howard McCollister, Dr. Shawn Roberts and Dr. Paul Severson—also offer hernia repair with the da Vinci® Xi System, a leading-edge robotic surgical system at Riverwood Healthcare Center. Learn more at www.RiverwoodHealthcare.org, click Hernia Repair.
If you are unable to view the seminar at the scheduled time and would like the recorded video link sent to you, email healthyliving@rwhealth.org
To schedule a hernia screening exam, call Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin at (218) 927-5566.
