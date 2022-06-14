June is Hernia Awareness Month. A hernia is a condition that can be prevented for some, and for others, it is in their genetics.
A hernia occurs when an internal organ or fatty tissue protrudes through the wall of muscle or tissue that normally contains it. Ultimately, all hernias are caused by a combination of pressure and an opening or weakness of muscle or tissue. Sometimes the muscle weakness is genetics, sometimes age is a factor as muscles weaken over time, and then there are outside factors.
Anything that causes an increase in pressure in the abdomen can cause a hernia, such as: lifting heavy objects, constipation, and persistent coughing or sneezing.
Other health factors that can contribute to a hernia include: obesity, poor nutrition, smoking, and pregnancy.
Most hernias occur in the abdominal cavity, between the chest and hips. One of the differentiators of the type of hernia is location. Hernias are typically found in the inner/outer groin, belly button, upper stomach, or at the location of a previous incision.
If you think you have a hernia, don’t wait to seek help. A neglected hernia can grow larger and more painful — this can lead to complications and possibly emergency surgery. Early repair is more successful, less risky, and offers a better recovery. Start by meeting with your primary care provider, and if surgery is needed you will be referred to a general surgeon.
Mille lacs Health System Surgery Department offers hernia repair surgery with the same professional courtesy seen elsewhere but with small-town friendly care. Surgery Department Manager, Deb Earl, explains, “Our patients are our neighbors, we are invested in the best outcomes for their care.”
While there are many types of hernias, there are just two main types of hernia surgery, open repair, and laparoscopic repair. The type of surgery is chosen based on your specific type of hernia. Both surgeries typically allow patients to go home just a few hours after the procedure.
Open hernia repair is where an incision is made at the location of the hernia. The surgeon sees the hernia and repairs it by strengthening the abdominal wall with stitches or a synthetic mesh. Most patients will feel fine within a few days.
Laparoscopic hernia repair uses a laparoscope, a thin, telescope-like instrument that is inserted through a small incision at the belly button, there are typically three small incisions total. The laparoscope is connected to a tiny camera, that projects an “inside view” of your body onto monitors in the operating room. The weakness in the abdominal wall can be seen and a mesh is placed on the inside to cover the defects in the abdominal wall and strengthen the tissue. Recovery tends to be quicker with this type of surgery as it is less invasive.
Over one million hernia repair surgeries are performed each year in the United States. If you need hernia surgery, or countless other types of surgical procedures you don’t have to go far. The surgical team at MLHS is ready to provide exceptional care right here in your community.
