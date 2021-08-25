Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country

Aug. 30    Milaca Invitational         Milaca GC

Sept. 2    Princeton Invitational    Fairway Shores GC

Sept. 9    Pine City Invitational    Pine City    

Sept. 14    Mora Invitational        Mora GC

Sept. 20    Pierz Invitational        Pierz GC

Sept. 25    Milaca Invitational        Milaca GC

Oct. 5    Hinckley Invitational        Grand National GC

Oct. 7    Crosby-Ironton Invitational     Ruttgers GC

Oct. 12    Royalton Invitational    Royalton High

Oct. 19    Hinckley (Conference)    Grand National GC

Mille Lacs Raiders Volleyball

Sept. 2        vs Aitkin        at Aitkin    

Sept. 7        vs McGregor    at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 9        vs Ogilvie        at Ogilvie

Sept. 13        vs Hill City    at Isle H.S.

Sept. 16        vs. East Central    at E.C.

Sept. 18        Tournament    at Crosby-Ironton

Sept. 21        vs. Braham    at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 23        vs. Spectrum    at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 27        vs. Cromwell    at Isle H.S.

Oct. 2        Tournament     at Mora H.S.

Oct. 4        vs. Swanville    at Swanville

Oct. 7        vs. Ogilvie    at Onamia H.S.

Oct. 12        vs. Braham    at Braham

Oct. 14        vs. Hinckley    at Isle H.S.

Oct. 18        vs. Rush City    at Isle H.S.

Oct. 19        vs. Pine City    at Pine City

Oct. 21        vs. Upsala    at Upsala

Mille Lacs Raiders football

Sept. 2 (Thurs.)    vs. Hinckley    at Hinckley

Sept. 10        vs. Rush City    at Isle H.S.

Sept. 17        vs. Chisholm    at Chisholm

Sept. 24        vs. East Central    at Onamia (homecoming)

Oct. 1        vs. Barnum    at Barnum

Oct. 7 (Thurs.)    vs. Northwoods     at Cook

Oct. 15        vs. Deer River    at Isle (homecoming)

Oct. 20 (Wed.)    vs. Braham    at Onamia (parents night)

Oct. 26 (Tues.)    Playoff, Rd. 1    TBD   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.