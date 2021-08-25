Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country
Aug. 30 Milaca Invitational Milaca GC
Sept. 2 Princeton Invitational Fairway Shores GC
Sept. 9 Pine City Invitational Pine City
Sept. 14 Mora Invitational Mora GC
Sept. 20 Pierz Invitational Pierz GC
Sept. 25 Milaca Invitational Milaca GC
Oct. 5 Hinckley Invitational Grand National GC
Oct. 7 Crosby-Ironton Invitational Ruttgers GC
Oct. 12 Royalton Invitational Royalton High
Oct. 19 Hinckley (Conference) Grand National GC
Mille Lacs Raiders Volleyball
Sept. 2 vs Aitkin at Aitkin
Sept. 7 vs McGregor at Onamia H.S.
Sept. 9 vs Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Sept. 13 vs Hill City at Isle H.S.
Sept. 16 vs. East Central at E.C.
Sept. 18 Tournament at Crosby-Ironton
Sept. 21 vs. Braham at Onamia H.S.
Sept. 23 vs. Spectrum at Onamia H.S.
Sept. 27 vs. Cromwell at Isle H.S.
Oct. 2 Tournament at Mora H.S.
Oct. 4 vs. Swanville at Swanville
Oct. 7 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia H.S.
Oct. 12 vs. Braham at Braham
Oct. 14 vs. Hinckley at Isle H.S.
Oct. 18 vs. Rush City at Isle H.S.
Oct. 19 vs. Pine City at Pine City
Oct. 21 vs. Upsala at Upsala
Mille Lacs Raiders football
Sept. 2 (Thurs.) vs. Hinckley at Hinckley
Sept. 10 vs. Rush City at Isle H.S.
Sept. 17 vs. Chisholm at Chisholm
Sept. 24 vs. East Central at Onamia (homecoming)
Oct. 1 vs. Barnum at Barnum
Oct. 7 (Thurs.) vs. Northwoods at Cook
Oct. 15 vs. Deer River at Isle (homecoming)
Oct. 20 (Wed.) vs. Braham at Onamia (parents night)
Oct. 26 (Tues.) Playoff, Rd. 1 TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.