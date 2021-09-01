Mille Lacs Raider cross-country

 Aug. 30 Milaca Invitational Milaca GC

Sept. 2 Princeton Invitational Fairway Shores GC

Sept. 9 Pine City Invitational Pine City

Sept. 14 Mora Invitational Mora GC

Sept. 20 Pierz Invitational Pierz GC

Sept. 25 Milaca Invitational Milaca GC

Oct. 5 Hinckley Invitational Grand National GC

Oct. 7 Crosby-Ironton Invitational Ruttgers GC

Oct. 12 Royalton Invitational Royalton High

Oct. 19 Hinckley (Conference)Grand National GC

Mille lacs Raiders Volleyball

 Sept. 2 vs Aitkin at Aitkin

Sept. 7 vs McGregor at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 9 vs Ogilvie at Ogilvie

Sept. 13 vs Hill City at Isle H.S.

Sept. 16 vs. East Central at E.C.

Sept. 18 Tournament at Crosby-Ironton

Sept. 21 vs. Braham at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 23 vs. Spectrum at Onamia H.S.

Sept. 27 vs. Cromwell at Isle H.S.

Oct. 2 Tournament at Mora H.S.

Oct. 4 vs. Swanville at Swanville

Oct. 7 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia H.S.

Oct. 12 vs. Braham at Braham

Oct. 14 vs. Hinckley at Isle H.S.

Oct. 18 vs. Rush City at Isle H.S.

Oct. 19 vs. Pine City at Pine City

Oct. 21 vs. Upsala at Upsala

Mille lacs Raiders football

 Sept. 2 (Thurs.) vs. Hinckley at Hinckley

Sept. 10 vs. Rush City at Isle H.S.

Sept. 17 vs. Chisholm at Chisholm

Sept. 24 vs. East Central at Onamia (homecoming)

Oct. 1 vs. Barnum at Barnum

Oct. 7 (Thurs.) vs. Northwoods at Cook

Oct. 15 vs. Deer River at Isle (homecoming)

Oct. 20 (Wed.) vs. Braham at Onamia (parents night) 

Oct. 26 (Tues.) Playoff, Rd. 1 TBD

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.