Isle and Onamia schools athletic teams competed last year as the Mille Lacs Raiders after combining their programs in all sports except trap-shooting. The two schools spent the past summer vacation putting the finishing touches on new signage on their gym floors, gym walls and other equipment that surrounds indoor and some outdoor activities.
Onamia had their gym floors re-painted with the new Raiders school colors, including new markings for both volleyball and basketball, and signage on their scorers table, scoreboard, wall pads and volleyball posts. The school also added new outdoor gym equipment to both of their play stations.
As of Aug. 25, Isle’s high school and IREC gym floors had been resurfaced, but signage on the high school floor had not yet been finished, causing one home volleyball game to be rescheduled at Onamia High. Wall signage with the Raiders logos replacing the Huskies was also on the agenda for the coming weeks.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.