Isle and Onamia schools athletic teams competed last year as the Mille Lacs Raiders after combining their programs in all sports except trap-shooting. The two schools spent the past summer vacation putting the finishing touches on new signage on their gym floors, gym walls and other equipment that surrounds indoor and some outdoor activities.

Onamia had their gym floors re-painted with the new Raiders school colors, including new markings for both volleyball and basketball, and signage on their scorers table, scoreboard, wall pads and volleyball posts. The school also added new outdoor gym equipment to both of their play stations.

