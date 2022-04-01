If you’ve driven Hwy. 169 up the west side of Mille Lacs Lake in the last couple years you know exactly what I’m talking about. Between the endless traffic of speeders, passers, tailgaters, distracted drivers and of course the drivers that won’t use the bypass lanes for turning vehicles - it’s dangerous.
Many years and many accidents later, thankfully the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation (MnDOT) put up a number of “bypass lane” signs, trying to encourage drivers to use them.
But some drivers still don’t, or straight up refuse to use them. Very dangerous choice.
As a driver of a vehicle, one has a responsibility to the other drivers on the road. One driver can’t simply “own the road” as much as they’d like to. Not following the rules is putting other drivers in jeopardy - whether you think your driving is safe or not.
By not using the designated bypass lane (and I’m not talking about passing on the shoulder on a solid white line, or using a turn lane to bypass - that’s illegal) you not only confuse the driver that’s turning, but you also confuse the drivers that come up behind you because you don’t have your blinker on - so what are you doing?
Other drivers are not mind readers.
Just the other day my wife was turning onto our road off 169 and a red pick-up truck came barreling up on her as she waited for an oncoming car to go by. The pick-up came up so fast that she ended up flooring it and cutting in front of the oncoming vehicle to avoid getting rear ended.
Luckily there was still enough room to quickly make the turn without a head on collision. As she evasively made the turn, the pick-up had to quickly swerve into the bypass lane to avoid hitting her.
Completely unnecessary and totally avoidable - if the pick-up driver was paying attention.
Now in this particular case it sounds like the pick-up driver was distracted, otherwise why would they intentionally almost rear end her? Distracted driving is no surprise these days, all you have to do is look at an oncoming driver and watch them look down at their phone just before they go by you - especially if they’re alone in the car.
I’d love to say stay off your phone when you’re driving, but it would fall on deaf ears. And need I mention? Holding your phone in Minnesota is illegal. But people still do it all the time, and it’s been a law for well over two years now.
So, if you’re going to use your phone while driving - use it responsibly. I know, that’s an oxymoron. But seriously, if you’re going to use your phone, stay the heck away from the centerline. Err towards the fog line and the shoulder, that way when you go off the road you won’t take anyone else with you.
Pay attention to the vehicle in front of you. This is the most important vehicle to watch out for, secondly would be the ones coming at you. Don’t use your phone in heavy traffic, there’s way too much going on to be distracted by it.
Everyone has a right to feel safe on our roads, and cell phones have single handedly reduced that feeling. So, make the right choice when to use your phone if you feel like you absolutely have to use it, and pay attention wherever you drive - but be especially beware on Hwy 169.
- Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
