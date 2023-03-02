Recently, Marjorie Mountainsong submitted this photo for publication in the Mille Lacs Messenger. She described its context, “My parents on both sides were early settlers in the Mille Lacs area. My maternal grandfather, Dr. O. S. Swennes was the first doctor to serve the people around the lake (both the white settlers and the native people). He came to the area about 1895. He married Severa Johnson and raised his family in the Wahkon area. Her parents, the Johnsons, came to the Wahkon area in 1892 by oxen from Duluth. My paternal grandfather was Horace F. Mann. He and his wife, Dora, built a home in Cove, coming from Garrison, just after the 1900s. He built the first telephone company in the Mille Lacs lake area and, after a few years, built and operated the first garage in Wahkon.
This photo comes from the collections passed on to me from the Mann family. The back of the photo says the man driving the horses is Leo Bulen. The sled with ice blocks cut from Mille Lacs lake is headed north towards the Soo Line. There the ice will be unloaded and shipped, in all likelihood, to the Twin Cities. My father’s sister, Millie Mann Mayo, was the postmistress at the Wahkon post office, probably about the time this photo was taken. She may have been the photographer for this image. A rough date for the photo would be, probably, between 1915 and 1920.”
Mountainsong said readers may reach out to her for more information at the following address: Marjorie Mann Mountainsong, 7690 SW 149th Ave., Beaverton, OR 97007.
