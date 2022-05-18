The morning dawned to fairly clear skies and warm temperatures in the low 60’s, but the wind was the wild card. The forecast called for a 10-20 mph winds out of the southwest, but a 15-25 mph breeze out of the northwest greeted anglers and continued to blow throughout most of the morning, tapering off and changing directions into a solid west wind around lunch time. That was on the west side of the big lake.
Last year’s opener set the bar high as far as weather, it was one of the nicest we had had in many years. Contrary to the opener for 2020 when it was snowing and blowing with blizzard like conditions at some points. This year the sun was shining, but the strong winds over the 52 degree water was a natural air conditioner as anglers dawned jackets and bibs while people on shore were sunbathing out of the wind.
Unfortunately the biggest difference between this year and last year? The fish were just not cooperating quite like they had the previous year - at least not so much during the day. The nice thing about Mille Lacs Lake; it’s generally a great lake to consistently catch walleyes - but this year was a disappointment to many anglers.
One can only assume the exploding perch population that ice anglers witnessed on their cameras and electronics had something to do with it. May sound like a crutch - but it’s hard to fool a fish when the real thing is there for the taking.
This year’s regulations do include an angler harvest of one walleye per person in the 21-23 inch slot size or one over 28 inches until May 31. So that should help bring more anglers to this already popular destination. With this regulation in place, it looks like the traditional fish fry gathering is a possibility again this year.
The Messenger caught up with some local guides that fished the big lake to get an opening weekend report, and here’s what they had to say:
Tony Roach from Roach’s Guide Service said: The evening bite was by far the best…pitching jigs, trolling husky jerks or bobber fishing in less than 10’ of water. The daytime bite was hit or miss, most fish being caught during the day were out in 14-19 feet of water either pitching jigs or rigging with leeches. For more information or to contact Tony for a fishing trip go to www.roachsguideservice.com or call or text 763-226-6656
Brad Hawthorne from Hawthorne’s Guide Service said: The walleyes are all over the place in three to sixteen feet on the first break on the north end of the lake and have been great. Deep V jigs and minnows pitched to them are working fantastic. Bass are in one to twelve feet and are seemingly eating everything from jerk baits and swimbaits to tubes. For more information or to contact Brad for a fishing trip go to www.millelacslakeguide.com or call or text 651-271-8600
Matt Treno from Matt’s Fishing said: The smallmouth bite on Mille Lacs is fantastic. Most of the females are full of eggs and in pre-spawn mode. With water temps not ready for the bass spawn yet, the fish are eager with anticipation and eating a variety of artificial lures. Soft plastic stick baits, tubes and swimbaits seem to be triggering the most bites, but jerkbaits and hair jigs are popular among the smallies as well. Stay shallow in the rocks or gravel areas, and don’t be afraid to stay on the move. Not all the fish are super active yet. The walleyes are fat and happy but still willing to bite. The daytime live bait walleye bite is better in deeper water (15-20 feet) with fantastic shallow water evening fishing. Trolling crank baits or using slip bobbers with a leech are catching plenty of walleyes in the evenings. The walleyes have been feeding heavily on perch and look very healthy. For more information or to contact Matt for a fishing trip go to www.mattsfishing.com or call or text 612-619-5690
Jim DeRosa from DeRosa’s Smallmouth Bass Guide Service said: I fished the west side, surface temps are 52-55 degrees. Clarity is about 8 feet. Smallmouth bass just started moving into shallower pre-spawn water from the deeper winter haunts. The bite was somewhat slow, but bass are being taken on suspending jerk baits - perch and purple are good colors. Soft plastics, like tubes, ned rigs and jigs and craw trailers fished slowly on rock/sand transitions will always take some fish. As water warms, expect the bite to improve as more and more fish move shallow in search of forage and spawning areas. For more information or to contact Jim for a fishing trip go to www.fishsmallmouthbass.com or call or text 320-630-4792
Early season presentations
Slow trolling a live bait rig with a minnow or a leech is always a great early season presentation in general. Jigs and minnows are another hot pattern, whether you cast them or slow troll them, they can be very effective on early season walleyes. Jigs and plastics are another great presentation - but they were just not as effective this year compared to previous years.
Generally anglers like a little “walleye chop” and this opener gave all of that and then some. A chop will not only drift the boat, but it will also break down the sun’s direct rays from penetrating the water, so it’s a little darker the deeper you go, and the fish tend to be less wary of your presentation.
As the guides mentioned, fishing a little deeper is usually a good rule of thumb during the day, especially on clear water lakes like Mille Lacs. If fishing has slowed down in the area you are fishing, or you’re simply having trouble finding fish, mid-day can be a good time to cruise around and see if you can find schools of fish on your electronics, then stop and fish there.
Saturday evening
Evening fishing was the most consistent, and as usual, Saturday evening brought out the bobber squads. Slip bobber fishing on Mille Lacs has to be one of the most popular ways to fish, especially if you have a boatful of people. Lot’s of boats were fishing the shallow to mid-depth rocks and sand enjoying the evening and catching fish. Anchoring up and fishing a foot or two off the bottom can be a very relaxing way to fish. Young and old never tire of watching the bobber go down.
In most cases, bobber fishing is more of a “let the fish come to you” type of presentation, and it can be very effective. Seems once the fish figure out you’re just going to continue to put some nice lively bait down there, the more fish come to check it out. If you’re not getting bites, or the bite has stopped, it’s a good idea to move on and try another spot.
As darkness drew closer, the lighted bobbers started to illuminate and the trolling boats started to be more prevalent. Trolling crank baits in rocks and sand is another popular pattern on the big lake. Reports were good on social media with numbers of fish caught and some doubles.
With the weekend available to fish all night, many diehards took advantage of it. The 10 p.m. night ban went into effect on Monday, May 16. This will continue throughout the summer until Sept. 16 when the quit time will increase to 12 a.m. midnight, then anglers will get a couple more hours to night fish for walleyes this fall.
One of the good things about trolling is you cover a lot of water. So instead of waiting for the fish to come to you, you go to the fish. If you start catching fish, keep making trolling passes over the area, because usually if there’s one, there’s more. Once the bite slows, move on to another area. Trolling is another good way to put your electronics to work, especially side imaging if you have it. If you find some fish off to the side, cursor over and drop a waypoint. Troll up a little further, turn around and troll through the waypoint marking the fish you just saw.
Sunday
Sunday brought sunny conditions, and although the wind was manageable in the morning, it was raging again by late morning and into the afternoon, and continued from a northwesterly direction. Boat traffic was considerably lighter than opening day Saturday.
So there’s another busy opener in the books – very nice weather - minus the wind. Although bass opened with the regular fishing opener as a catch and release season, the harvest season begins on Saturday, May 28. Mille Lacs regulations for bass this season is a limit of three all under 17 inches. Muskie opener is Saturday, June 4 with a statewide 54 inch minimum size limit of one fish, but catch and release is strongly encouraged by the muskie and bass communities.
