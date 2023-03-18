Kyle Burton

I was sworn in as the 20th sheriff of Mille Lacs County on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and hit the ground running right after Judge Matthew Quinn administered my oath of office. It was a very full first day. I appointed a new chief deputy sheriff and promoted three new patrol sergeants. In the 163-year history of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, we have never had that many promotions on one day. 

With the retirement of Sheriff Don Lorge and the transition to me serving as the new sheriff, nothing stops or slows down. The sheriff is responsible for providing public safety services, jail and detention services and dispatch 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I am truly grateful to Sheriff Don Lorge for helping to make the transition so smooth and as a result, operations within the sheriff’s office did not skip a beat.  

