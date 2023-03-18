I was sworn in as the 20th sheriff of Mille Lacs County on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and hit the ground running right after Judge Matthew Quinn administered my oath of office. It was a very full first day. I appointed a new chief deputy sheriff and promoted three new patrol sergeants. In the 163-year history of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, we have never had that many promotions on one day.
With the retirement of Sheriff Don Lorge and the transition to me serving as the new sheriff, nothing stops or slows down. The sheriff is responsible for providing public safety services, jail and detention services and dispatch 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I am truly grateful to Sheriff Don Lorge for helping to make the transition so smooth and as a result, operations within the sheriff’s office did not skip a beat.
Some of the challenges we have faced already in 2023 have been recruitment of staff. This is a challenge I knew I would face coming into this job. There are fewer people entering the field of law enforcement than in years past. This is largely a result of some of the rhetoric and negative light that law enforcement has been placed in over the last four years. I am so thankful that this community supports its law enforcement and we don’t deal with much of the negative rhetoric that perhaps other communities are facing. I have been working diligently with our county board to look at ways to address our recruitment and retention efforts here in Mille Lacs County and I am committed to doing everything in my power to make sure we have the right people serving all of you.
A few of the other projects my staff and I have been working on since taking office are the jail facilities study. This will give us some sound data to consider moving forward on the most responsible course of action regarding our facility. My office is also in the process of hiring a jail program counselor. The mission of this newly created position is to provide inmates some resources while they are in custody and out of custody. The goal is to do a better job of the “handoff” when they are released from custody so they do not end up back in jail.
I am truly honored and humbled to serve as your sheriff. I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me by electing me to be your sheriff. I am committed to doing everything in my power and ability to serve all of you with integrity, leadership and courage. We have a great team of men and women that also share this commitment to all of you and I am honored to serve alongside them every day.
