Derald Larson of Garrison, playing in the Old Men’s Golf League at Izatys Resort on Thursday, Sept. 16, scored his first ever hole-in-one, using a 3-metal on the long, par-3, hole number 16. “There was a strong wind directly into my face, but somehow I made good contact and the ball went straight at the pin and dropped in for a one,” said Larson. As tradition would have it, Larson treated all patrons to refreshments at the 19th hole after the round.
