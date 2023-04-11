Mille Lacs Health System’s home care and hospice services were recently awarded the prestigious Home Health Honors award, recognizing them as a top three program in the state of Minnesota.

The Home Health Honors award is based on patient satisfaction surveys measured by Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS). One of the key questions on the survey used in consideration for the award is the patient’s willingness to recommend the facility/program to someone else.

