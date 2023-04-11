Mille Lacs Health System’s home care and hospice services were recently awarded the prestigious Home Health Honors award, recognizing them as a top three program in the state of Minnesota.
The Home Health Honors award is based on patient satisfaction surveys measured by Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS). One of the key questions on the survey used in consideration for the award is the patient’s willingness to recommend the facility/program to someone else.
Mille Lacs Health System’s home care and hospice team is made up of 25 people, currently serving 130 home care clients, and five hospice clients. The service area includes a 40 miles radius of Onamia.
Manager Nikki Berg is honored with the recent award. “I have had the privilege of leading the home care and hospice team for the last three years. Watching how the team has developed and grown has been very exciting. Mille Lacs Health System has a passionate and caring home care and hospice team and I’m so glad to be a part of it. Being able to show the team that our clients also agree, through this award, made my heart swell.”
Home care is a service offered that helps clients safely remain at home while managing an illness, injury, or health condition, and promotes independence and comfort. Home care can be utilized anywhere from a few weeks to indefinitely.
Hospice is a program that focuses on terminally ill patients and their families. The team approach to care promotes dignity and quality of life, while addressing the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of both patient and family.
If you would like to learn more about home care and hospice services offered through Mille Lacs Health System you can visit www.mlhealth.org and click on the “services” tab, or call the home care and hospice department at 320-532-2800.
The home care and hospice department is always looking for volunteers. Volunteers have been used in our hospice program for years, and recently we have been able to branch over into the home care side as well. Volunteers often spend time visiting, reading, listening to music, playing cards or games, helping with light chores, taking a walk, writing letters, or just sharing a cup of coffee. You can contact our volunteer coordinator at 320-532-2800 to learn more.
