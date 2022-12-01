Continuing the tradition of producing a musical drama every year except one since 1975, the Onamia High School Music Department presented the show “Honk!” in three performances during the third week of November.
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved story, “The Ugly Duckling,” Honk! tells the saga of an odd-looking baby duck, Ugly, and his quest to find his mother.
Soon after Ugly is born, he is seduced away by a wily Cat who wants to eat Ugly for dinner.
Eventually, Ugly manages to escape, but has no idea how to return home. He embarks on an adventure in which he encounters a beautiful swan, Penny, tangled in a fishing line. After saving her, the two birds fall in love.
Penny, however, must return to her flock and fly south for the winter, but the two say they hope to reunite in the coming years.
Determined to find his family, Ugly journeys on, and bumps into a big bull frog who tells him that he is just like him, good looking, warts and all.
Ugly is reunited with Penny and two swans decide to live the rest of their days in the same pond as Ugly’s loyal mother.
Playing the part of Ida, Ugly’s mother, was Onamia senior Nox Gray who handled the many tricky songs with confidence and intonation.
The part of Ugly (usually a male’s role) was performed masterfully by Onamia senior, Miss Svea Carlson, and the part of the Cat was presented slyly in character by Lauren (Spider) Smart, and the part of Ida’s husband, Drake was played by Maxx Patterson.
The show was directed by Susan Thomas and Jen Lundin, with Jen VanReese directing the pit orchestra and Nancy Hendry on keyboard.
